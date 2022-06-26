ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterback Jaden Rashada, ranked No. 22 in Class of 2023 ESPN 300, commits to Miami Hurricanes football program

By Blake Baumgartner
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Jaden Rashada, ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 300 Class of 2023, committed to Miami on Sunday, choosing to join the Hurricanes over offers from LSU, Florida, Mississippi and Texas A&M. Rashada...

africa.espn.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes Football#Espn#Miami Killian High School#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Texas A M#Pittsburg High School
