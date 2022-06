Mount Cristo Rey stands high above the Sunland Park area at the point where Texas, New Mexico and the country of Mexico meet. Work on the monument, it's not technically a crucifix, began in 1934 with a wooden cross which was soon replaced by one made of metal. Work on what we see today took over a year and was finished around 1938. It's not considered a true crucifix because the hands of Jesus Christ are facing downwards as though blessing those below and not affixed to the cross itself.

SUNLAND PARK, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO