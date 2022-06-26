Update: Road Reopens As Firefighters Contain Skatepark Vegetation Fire

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal solo crash Tuesday after an adult male drove his car into a tree on the southern end of San Jose, according to authorities.Police posted about the accident shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and said the incident happened about an hour earlier at 11:45 a.m. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, police said.Police said the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard from San Ignacio Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation. Police said this is San Jose's 34th fatal traffic incident and 36th victim killed so far this year.Earlier Tuesday, police were at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in East San Jose that left a female pedestrian dead. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black sedan -- possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord -- struck the woman who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk as the car headed south on South Jackson Avenue.

