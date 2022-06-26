ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Update: Road Reopens As Firefighters Contain Skatepark Vegetation Fire

SFGate
 2 days ago

Police reopened the roadway in the area of Hamilton Parkway and Todds Road as fire officials work to contain a vegetation fire...

www.sfgate.com

CBS San Francisco

Fire along southbound I-880 at Mowry in Fremont triggers traffic alert

FREMONT -- A brush fire burning along southbound I-880 in Fremont Tuesday afternoon has closed the Mowry Avenue onramp and is impacting traffic, according to authorities.CHP reported the brush fire and issued a severe traffic alert just after 3:30 p.m. CHP and Fremont Fire units are on the scene. The on ramp is currently blocked and traffic passing through the area is slow due to smoke. Flames could be seen in video from dash cameras on cars passing through the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in solo vehicle crash into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal solo crash Tuesday after an adult male drove his car into a tree on the southern end of San Jose, according to authorities.Police posted about the accident shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and said the incident happened about an hour earlier at 11:45 a.m. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, police said.Police said the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.  Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard from San Ignacio Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation. Police said this is San Jose's 34th fatal traffic incident and 36th victim killed so far this year.Earlier Tuesday, police were at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in East San Jose that left a female pedestrian dead. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black sedan -- possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord -- struck the woman who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk as the car headed south on South Jackson Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

3 killed as train hit car were headed to funeral fundraiser

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three women killed when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into their car in Northern California were headed to a fundraiser at a vineyard for a Brentwood resident who died less than a week ago. The crash occurred Sunday around 1 p.m. in a rural area...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire in Hercules now under control, mop up underway

(KRON) — A brush fire in Hercules that had led to evacuation orders is under control, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. Evacuations had been ordered for the fire which was burning near the Westbound I-80 in Hercules and threatening structures, according to an earlier tweet. Fire crews are occupying part of […]
HERCULES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
KRON4 News

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Man Stabbed In Tenderloin, In Critical Condition

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 31-year-old man was stabbed in San Francisco's Tenderloin District on Saturday, leaving him in life-threatening condition, police said Monday. The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth and Turk streets. The suspect fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Safe and Sane Fireworks Go on Sale in Select Bay Area Cities for July Fourth

Sales of safe and sane fireworks began Tuesday in select Bay Area cities where they are still legal for the Fourth of July holiday. But firefighters are warning that even safe and sane fireworks can be dangerous. Fire officials advise people to think carefully about where and when they use them.
POLITICS
SFGate

Police arrest Berkeley woman suspected of starting Albany Hill fires

Albany Police arrested a 31-year-old Berkeley woman they suspect started two fires on Albany Hill on Sunday afternoon that burned into the evening and prompted the city to evacuate nearby neighborhoods. Albany spokesperson Brennen Brown said police arrested Megan Strahl on suspicion of arson. She was booked into Santa Rita...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Dead in Car Versus Train Accident Near Brentwood

An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries." A spokesman for the East Contra Costa County Fire District said the call came...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

Bart Says Police Activity At Concord Station Delaying Trains For 20 Minutes

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity at Concord Station. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
RICHMOND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Collision on SR-242 in Concord

Injuries Reported in Rollover Collision on SR-242 in Concord Area. Authorities reported a rollover collision with injuries on SR-242 in the Concord area on Monday, June 27, 2022. The crash occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. on northbound State Route 242 at Concord Boulevard. Details on the Rollover Collision on SR-242...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area guide to July 4 fireworks, festivities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day. Alameda. Gathering more than 60,000...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

