Update: Road Reopens As Firefighters Contain Skatepark Vegetation Fire

FREMONT -- A brush fire burning along southbound I-880 in Fremont Tuesday afternoon has closed the Mowry Avenue onramp and is impacting traffic, according to authorities.CHP reported the brush fire and issued a severe traffic alert just after 3:30 p.m. CHP and Fremont Fire units are on the scene. The on ramp is currently blocked and traffic passing through the area is slow due to smoke. Flames could be seen in video from dash cameras on cars passing through the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
1 person died after a traffic collision in Oakland (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a traffic collision Sunday in Oakland. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 9 p.m. near the westbound Bay Bridge toll plaza [...]
SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal solo crash Tuesday after an adult male drove his car into a tree on the southern end of San Jose, according to authorities.Police posted about the accident shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and said the incident happened about an hour earlier at 11:45 a.m. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, police said.Police said the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard from San Ignacio Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation. Police said this is San Jose's 34th fatal traffic incident and 36th victim killed so far this year.Earlier Tuesday, police were at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in East San Jose that left a female pedestrian dead. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black sedan -- possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord -- struck the woman who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk as the car headed south on South Jackson Avenue.
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three women killed when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into their car in Northern California were headed to a fundraiser at a vineyard for a Brentwood resident who died less than a week ago. The crash occurred Sunday around 1 p.m. in a rural area...
(KRON) — A brush fire in Hercules that had led to evacuation orders is under control, according to a tweet from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department. Evacuations had been ordered for the fire which was burning near the Westbound I-80 in Hercules and threatening structures, according to an earlier tweet. Fire crews are occupying part of […]
ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 31-year-old man was stabbed in San Francisco's Tenderloin District on Saturday, leaving him in life-threatening condition, police said Monday. The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth and Turk streets. The suspect fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Sales of safe and sane fireworks began Tuesday in select Bay Area cities where they are still legal for the Fourth of July holiday. But firefighters are warning that even safe and sane fireworks can be dangerous. Fire officials advise people to think carefully about where and when they use them.
Albany Police arrested a 31-year-old Berkeley woman they suspect started two fires on Albany Hill on Sunday afternoon that burned into the evening and prompted the city to evacuate nearby neighborhoods. Albany spokesperson Brennen Brown said police arrested Megan Strahl on suspicion of arson. She was booked into Santa Rita...
An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries." A spokesman for the East Contra Costa County Fire District said the call came...
RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
Injuries Reported in Rollover Collision on SR-242 in Concord Area. Authorities reported a rollover collision with injuries on SR-242 in the Concord area on Monday, June 27, 2022. The crash occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. on northbound State Route 242 at Concord Boulevard. Details on the Rollover Collision on SR-242...
At 10:34 am Monday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle crash at Minnesota Avenue at Sand Creek Road in the city of Brentwood. Upon arrival, units located a five vehicle crash plus a bicyclist involved. A medical helicopter was requested. A total...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after a man died and three other men were injured in Oakland this weekend in a tragedy that is related to an illegal sideshow event, police said. Officers were called out Sunday about 2 a.m. to the 5400...
RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Fireworks, festivities, food — get ready to celebrate this year's Fourth of July. If you're looking for the best red, white and blue events in the Bay Area (and beyond), follow along with KTVU's city-by-city festivities guide to Independence Day. Alameda. Gathering more than 60,000...
Comments / 0