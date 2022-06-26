ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Alligator dragged person into pond during fatal South Carolina attack

By Nexstar Media Wire, Braley Dodson
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2Vzk_0gMsxODg00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A person has died following an alligator attack near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Late Friday morning, Horry County crews were called to a neighborhood just outside Myrtle Beach for a water rescue, officials say.

Crews were told an alligator “had taken hold” of a person and went into a retention pond. The unidentified person had been near the retention pond when the attack happened.

Authorities were able to remove the person’s body from the pond. The person’s identity has not been released, and a cause of death has not been announced.

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

After the alligator was removed from the water, a biologist with the South Carolina Department of National Resources and its contracted alligator removal service decided to humanely euthanize it on site.

Earlier this month, Florida authorities say an alligator – or alligators – fatally attacked a man that police believe had entered a lake while searching for frisbees. The man likely suffered a gruesome death, authorities tell Nexstar’s WFLA, adding “he was ​observed to be missing three limbs.”

Two alligators were removed from the area, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, but no evidence was found during the field necropsy. They noted it’s likely the alligator or alligators involved in the attack are still in the park’s lake .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

16-year-old allegedly impaired in NC crash killing Myrtle Beach teenager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Police believe a 16-year-old boy was impaired when he crashed his car, became airborne and killed a 17-year-old from Myrtle Beach. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash involving a 2022 Dodge Challenger on Sunday in Brunswick County. Troopers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Missing teenager near Conway found safe

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An endangered teenager that was missing near Conway has been found safe. He was originally reported missing around 8:24 a.m. and was found safe at 8:40 a.m., according to the Horry County Police Dept. Shepell Cunningham was considered endangered due to medical conditions requiring medication.
CONWAY, SC
wanderwisdom.com

5 Tricks to Avoid Falling for in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
State
Florida State
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Woman killed by alligator outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE)– Horry County police are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a water rescue call outside of Myrtle Beach. Police and fire officials were able to determine an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Alligator#The Pond#Nexstar#Wfla#Florida Fish
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myhorrynews.com

When to see the Fourth of July Salute From the Shore in Myrtle Beach

A group of F-16 fighter jets and C-17 cargo planes will fly along the South Carolina coast as part of the 13th annual Salute From the Shore on the Fourth of July. The annual flyover along the coast is thanks to the nonprofit Salute From the Shore, which was founded for the purpose of honoring the armed forced on Independence Day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL News

Police: Missing 91-year-old SC woman found dead in Lumberton

Lumberton, N.C. — A Myrtle Beach woman has been found dead across the North Carolina state line, according to police. The Lumberton Police Department said it received a request from police in Myrtle Beach to check an area along Country Club Road at around 6:10 p.m. Saturday. The request...
WJBF

1 dead in Horry County alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials. Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach woman prepares for Ms. Senior America pageant

A North Myrtle Beach woman is headed to Pennsylvania this fall to continue her love for pageantry at age 63. Dreisa Jordan Sherrill, Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022, is preparing to compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America in September. Equipped with her vocal and dance skills, congeniality and experience in all aspects of pageantry, Sherrill hopes to show the judges “the best me I can be.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wach.com

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday morning in South Carolina

LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
COLUMBIA, SC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy