Tia Mowry And Daughter Cairo Are Twinning In Latest IG POst

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo are the absolute cutest and they showed off their adorable mommy-daughter relationship in Tia’s latest Instagram post.

Taking to the platform, the Family Reunion actress shared a super cute Instagram Reel of herself and her daughter as they were twinning in both their outfits and their personality. The duo donned matching lavender colored dresses and held hands as they were all smiles and posed for the Reel’s cover photo. In the video, Cairo showed off her best dance moves that she got from her mama as Tia followed up to show her baby girl how it’s done. “She might have @coryhardrict ’s face, but she got these moves from her mama!! ,” the actress captioned the adorable Instagram video. Check it out below.

“Yes that is your signature dance move and Cairo got it down packed ,” one of Tia’s followers commented o the video while another wrote, “ But I feel she looks like yall both tbh!” and another followed up with, “She definitely has your face ”

Too cute! We just love this adorable mommy-daughter duo!

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Majic 94.5

