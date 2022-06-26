ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

PHOTOS: West Seattle Pride March 2022, ‘for our youth’

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 people, from kids to seniors, took a spirited walk along California Avenue SW this afternoon during the third annual West Seattle Pride March. Its founders, married couple Monica Colgan and Autumn Lovewell, led the way after a short, emotional speech to the crowd:. Lovewell told the...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

7 for your West Seattle Monday

(WSB photo – seen in Gatewood) Here’s what’s happening today, including ways to cool off:. SHOP! From Emerald Water Anglers (4502 SW Oregon, WSB sponsor), “Monday, June 27th, is National Women’s Fly Fishing Day! We are celebrating with 20% off all women’s apparel and equiptment. Come by and see us!” Open until 6 tonight.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: West Seattle YMCA adds more swim lessons

The summer’s a great time to get in the water – as long as you can do it safely! Swim lessons tend to fill up fast around here but the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) tells us they’ve added some. The announcement says, “At the Y, we are committed to water safety and ensuring that every youth in the West Seattle community has the opportunity to learn to swim. We have added some additional Swim Lesson options during the day for the remainder of the summer season!” To find open sessions, scroll down this page until you get past the ones that are marked “full.” You can also visit the front desk at the Y in The Triangle, 3622 SW Snoqualmie.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
seattlemet.com

The Best Burgers in Seattle

Of-the-moment smashes, classic doubles, international influences—burgers sustain us through good times and through uncertainty. Some chefs turned to burgers to stay afloat during 2020’s restaurant shutdown. Others have spent decades perfecting their patty grind and beef-to-bun ratio. Mercer Island. The roll-up garage doors aren’t affectation. The owners of...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: First pre-holiday week without fireworks stands in neighboring North Highline

With one week to go until the Fourth of July, in past years this is when fireworks sales started in White Center and the rest of unincorporated North Highline, just south of West Seattle. Not this year. The fireworks ban in unincorporated King County has taken effect. If you’re outside the city limits – as published previously on our partner site White Center Now, here’s how the complaint/enforcement process will work:
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Planted, then stolen

Thanks for the tips. Some of the hard work done by Seattle Parks gardeners and community volunteers at Alki last Friday was undone by thieves/vandals. After James Tilley sent us photos including that one, we checked with Parks’ southwest-region crew chief Kristy Darcy, who confirms that about 110 plants were stolen. That’s about a tenth of the plants Darcy had told the Alki Community Council she had ordered for the annual planting, and some were left over after Friday, so one of her new gardeners is busy now replacing the ones that were taken.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Checking in with Coastal Kitchen after another blow to Capitol Hill brunch

With Capitol Hill’s brunch scene taking a significant blow with the indefinite closure of Glo’s after an overnight fire earlier this week, CHS checked in on another popular neighborhood breakfast and more spot to find out how their recovery is coming along. Jonathan Tweten of Coastal Kitchen said...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Red Tricycle Seattle

8 Easy Summer Getaways That Aren’t Too Far

Have you ever wondered what the sweet spot between hearing the kids shout, “Super fun car games…yay!” and repeatedly asking, “Are we there yet?” is? Turns out, it’s two hours. So if a summer vacation plan is what you’re after, we’ve got more than a few ideas for weekend trips from Seattle that take two hours or less to get to. Whether you want to drive or hop on a plane, these seven great family escapes will keep you and the kids playing whenever you visit. Read on to make your plan!
westseattleblog.com

FOUND CAT: Black and white – June 28, 2022 6:13 pm

Found a small long-haired black cat with white paws and chin near Arbor Heights Elementary. It appeared extremely malnourished and was limping so I brought it home to feed it. It is very friendly and acts like a pet but has no collar. Call or text 206-697-4080. I don’t have a very good place for it to stay so I will probably take it to the animal shelter when I have a chance.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Kindergarten openings at Holy Rosary

If your family will have a kindergartener starting school this fall, this might be of interest, as announced by Holy Rosary Catholic School (WSB sponsor) in The Junction:. Holy Rosary School has a few rare Kindergarten openings for the 2022/23 school year. If you are interested in igniting your student’s spirit and mind, please contact admissions@holyrosaryws.org for a tour.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Respect Yourself#Racism#West Seattle Pride#Lgbtqia#Morgan Junction Park#Lovwell#Youngstown Coffee Company
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: Roots of Empathy volunteers sought for fall

Here’s plenty of advance notice for one volunteering opportunity coming up at a local school:. Have you been wondering how you can give back to the West Seattle community? Have you ever considered becoming a Roots of Empathy Instructor? Arbor Heights Elementary is in need of volunteers who are willing to train as Roots of Empathy Instructors in the coming school year. Applications are currently being accepted and training dates are scheduled for October 18-20, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HAPPENING NOW: Local hams reach out to neighbors near and far on Field Day

With a field full of antennas and a parking lot full of trailers and tents, three local ham-radio groups are teaming up for this year’s Field Day, which continues into the night and until late tomorrow morning on the north side of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). It’s a chance to educate the public and also part of a nationwide contest.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

MISSING: Ashley – FOUND

8:35 PM: Ashley’s dad Justin reports she has been found. 3:29 PM: 11-year-old Ashley is missing, after “taking off from West Seattle” early this morning, her father Justin says. (photo removed) He says she is about 5′ tall and has cut her hair recently and is likely...
SEATTLE, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Free Things To Do in Seattle and Beyond All Summer

We know many of our parks, lakes, and beaches in the Puget Sound region are free and a great place to spend a day. You can spend hours wandering around the Pike Place Market, the Seattle Center, the Olympic Sculpture Park, or the Bellevue Botanical Garden, but what if you want to do something a little different? A little more unique? The following list has things that are family-friendly and things that are interesting for grownups.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
westseattleblog.com

DEVELOPMENT: 4448 California SW to return to Southwest Design Review Board

What could be the next West Seattle Junction redevelopment project to start construction needs one more level of approval from the Southwest Design Review Board, and a date is now set for their next look at it. The proposal would replace a small commercial building at 4448 California SW [map] with a seven-story mixed-use building, including almost 100 apartments as well as ground-floor commercial space, with no offstreet parking required or planned. The project cleared the first phase of Design Review last year (here’s our coverage from November), and is penciled in to return to the board at 5 pm Thursday, August 4th, online. Here’s the draft design packet with details on the plan. The August review will include a public-comment period, but if you have something to say, you can also email the project’s assigned city planner, at david.sachs@seattle.gov.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Remembering Dennis A. Ross, 1939-2022

The family of longtime West Seattle community advocate Dennis Ross has announced his death. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:. Dennis Andrew Ross passed away on February 2, 2022 from congestive heart failure. Dennis was born on March 24, 1939. He was raised in Vinita Park, MO, a small village near the city line of St. Louis. He attended St. Rita’s grade school, Mercy High School and St. Louis University. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1963-1965. Dennis began his career at the Kroger Company, where he quickly established himself as a troubleshooting expert in transportation and logistics for the company. Kroger transferred him throughout the midwest including Peoria, IL, Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, and Cincinnati, OH.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

He says she is about 5′ tall and has cut her hair recently and is likely wearing a ball cap, dark blue Nike backpack, lighter blue Santa Cruz hoodie, ripped jeans, black Jordans. She might be traveling by bus as she is familiar with the system. If you see her, please contact police and refer to missing-persons case 2022-165292. You can also contact him at 360-522-1796.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy