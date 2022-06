BIG RAPIDS – It’s a peak time for fishing and anglers are taking advantage of the situation. In Mecosta County, “it’s still pretty much normal,” Tanner Havens, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley, said. “They’re catching panfish, bass and pike. Not much has changed in the last week or so. From what I’ve heard the walleye has been OK. They’ve been finding a lot of short ones.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO