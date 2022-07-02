ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Kevin Durant Wants Out of Nets; How Can Luka Doncic's Mavs Trade Their Way In?

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0ALN_0gMsdMSM00

The Dallas Mavericks could be the perfect team for Kevin Durant to finish out his Hall-of-Fame career.

There are few sporting seasons as wild as NBA offseasons. Between the draft , trades and free agency , fans everywhere have plenty to keep them entertained even after the playoffs have ended. Although you think you might have an idea about what might happen with certain players and teams, you can never really know for sure, and there's always some big surprises.

A year and a half ago, nobody would've thought the Brooklyn Nets would be on the verge of falling apart at the seams after assembling a star-studded trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden ... but here we are.

Brooklyn hasn't been able to come to a contract extension agreement with Irving, who has become one of the most polarizing players in the league over the last few years. Many believe that means his time with the Nets is coming to a close, as he just opted into the final year of his contract.

As a result, Kevin Durant, who will turn 34 years old before the start of next season, could also be out the door if Irving leaves. Durant is under contract through the 2025-26 season, but he could still demand a trade and likely get his way if it comes to that.

According to a report from Shams Charania, it appears that the Nets' breakdown is a matter of 'when' and not 'if.'

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell The Athletic, Stadium.

There have already been rumors connecting the Dallas Mavericks to Irving , as Dallas is reportedly on Irving's short list of teams he'd like to play for. Although there should be some interest in Irving now that Jalen Brunson has gone to the New York Knicks, the Mavs should be far more interested in the Durant sweepstakes, and there's a way they could get their foot in the door.

With Durant still having four years remaining on his current contract, any trade package going to the Nets would have to be a huge one littered with draft capital. Right now, the Mavs don't really have that capability given that the Knicks have their 2023 first-round pick (protected) from the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019. However, if Dallas could lift the protections off that pick for New York, it would open the door for making a competitive trade offer to Brooklyn.

Mavs receive: Kevin Durant

Nets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, Josh Green, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, and pick swaps in 2024 and 2026

As much as the Mavs would love to have Finney-Smith back on the roster for next season, if you have an opportunity to trade for one of the greatest players of all-time who still averages 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game on near 50/40/90 shooting efficiency, you pounce on that opportunity 10 times out of 10.

Per usual, ideas like this always fall into the " pipe dream " category, but the unpredictability of the NBA is what makes piecing these scenarios together worth it. Unlike in past years, the Mavs are actually a prime destination for other superstars who are ready to win big now. If Doncic gets a co-star of Durant's caliber, the Mavs could be title favorites heading into next season.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Kevin Durant
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed

Kevin Durant surprised many by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams have already inquired about the superstar since his trade request became public. However, acquiring someone as talented as KD will come at a steep cost. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets want a young player and 3 or more first […] The post Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Trade#The Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke on about the Warriors coach demanding more of him on a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy