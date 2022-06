Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is absolutely ecstatic after learning that the Utah Jazz are hiring his former coach David Fizdale to a front office role. On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Jazz are getting Fizdale to become an associate general manager and work alongside GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge. It came after the team also extended an offer to Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy to become Utah’s next head coach.

7 HOURS AGO