Pennsylvania State

Poll: 75% of Pennsylvanians accept evidence of climate change | StateImpact Pennsylvania

By reporterwings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new statewide poll shows three quarters of Pennsylvanians accept that global warming is happening. It’s the highest level of acceptance since Muhlenberg College pollsters started asking the question 15 years ago. The poll included more than 400 people statewide and has a margin of error of 5.5...

WITF

A bill loosening rules for Pennsylvania poll watchers heads to Gov. Wolf’s desk

State lawmakers are sending Gov. Tom Wolf a GOP-led measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Under the bill from Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin), people running for office would be able to appoint up to three registered voters – instead of two – to keep tabs on vote casting and counting at any polling place in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wpsu.org

For a rural Pennsylvania area, a cryptocurrency mine brought noise pollution

It’s quiet outside the afternoon Amanda Balon is walking around her family’s scenic 80-acre farm in Ridgway Township in northcentral Pennsylvania. “This is our high tunnel area," said Balon, co-owner of Big Maple Family Farm and executive director of Big Maple Farm's Natural Therapies. "This is where we grow all of our greens and we start our plants so we've been working on getting all of our plants in the ground the last couple of days."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania primary voters turned out in record numbers. Here’s what drew some of them to the polls.

Whether the high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate motivates voters to turn out this fall is an open question. WITF strives to provide nuanced perspectives from the most authoritative sources. We are on the lookout for biases or assumptions in our own work, and we invite you to point out any we may have missed. Contact us on our Trusting News page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania's fireworks law

In October 2017, Pennsylvania enacted a new fireworks law. House Bill 542 loosened some restrictions on fireworks that could be purchased and how they could be used. But there are many people who still have questions about what exactly the rules are. Video above: lawmakers considering additional fireworks restrictions. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. House: Philly officials face removal for not enforcing crime laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania House resolution that is being brought fourth by the House Judiciary Committee is seeking to create a select committee on restoring law and order in Philadelphia. State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) says he supports House Resolution 216 that would form the investigative committee that would reportedly recommend […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania expanding access to transportation assistance programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania will be expanding access to its transportation assistance programs. Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Human Services (DHS) have been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to expand its Find My Ride (FMR) online tool. Pennsylvania was among 17 states that received […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Insurance Department Offers Free Academy

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is offering a free and valuable opportunity to those seeking a career in the industry. According to a release by the PA Insurance Department, the Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, has announced the department, along with a working group of stakeholder partners, will host the Pennsylvania NextGen Insurance Academy. The registration link is available at insurance.pa.gov/NextGen through July 22, but interested students are encouraged to register before then as limited seats are available.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion rights to ballot box

Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion rights to ballot box. Pennsylvania lawmakers to take fight for abortion …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (4:30AM) Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.28.2022 11PM. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.28.2022. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.28.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.28.22 (4:30AM) Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.27.2022...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

