Forest Fire Reported in Ocean County

TEANECK, N.J. -- A 7-year-old child drowned in Teaneck this past weekend in a private pool that had been rented for a party.CBS2's Christina Fan has more on the safety measures both renters and homeowners should take.With summer in full swing and ads for pool rentals exploding, attorneys are cautioning families thinking about dipping their toes in the market. "If you cannot afford the policy, then you should not renting your pool out. It's just as simple as that," personal injury attorney Cheryl Berger said. Berger says it's crucial your homeowner's insurance is updated to cover...

TEANECK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO