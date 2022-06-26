ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s Employee How They Really Make Their Scrambled Eggs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you drive up to McDonald’s to order food from your car, you already realize you aren’t getting food from a five-star restaurant. That doesn’t mean, however, that we don’t expect real food in exchange for our order. We’ve heard a lot about McDonald’s lately,...

walkerdog
1d ago

Liquid eggs are an industry standard. It's basically eggs already cracked and scrambled. There is no difference once they're cooked.

EKJ iowa
2d ago

So what it’s still eggs. A lot of fast food places do this.

