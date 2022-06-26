Roa Comes Out On Top At Perris

A specialized law enforcement Team, funded by the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Y, has arrested another felon, and taken more guns off the streets. The Sheriff’s Department says Friday (June 3), deputies with the Multiple Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Hwy and La Contenta Rd in Yucca Valley. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jose Reynoso. Reynoso, 31, on active felony probation and deputies conducted a probation compliance check. Deputies located a handgun, ammunition, and controlled substance. As a convicted felon Reynoso is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms and ammunition. Reynoso was arrested for investigation of the weapons and drug violations and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail on $50,000 dollar bail.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO