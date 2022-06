SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by a big rig on Highway 16 on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened as the motorcyclist, 41, tried to beat the light that had turned red on the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at Southwest Loop 410, not far from Palo Alto College, police said.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO