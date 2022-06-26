Four Killed, 70 Injured in Partial Collapse of Bullring in Colombia

A farmer in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula found eight bodies in a field on Saturday, and prosecutors suspect that they are the remains of men who were reportedly abducted from a resort last week. The Associated Press revealed that at least seven and potentially eight men were reported missing from a ranch in Xcalak, on the southern tip of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, on Friday. Prosecutors said that it does not seem like the victims were killed in the village field where the farmer found them, but rather that their bodies were dropped there. While officials did not identify the victims, local media outlets reported that they were employees at the ranch.

