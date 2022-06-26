ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four Killed, 70 Injured in Partial Collapse of Bullring in Colombia

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) -Four people were killed and about 70 injured on Sunday when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia, provincial officials said. Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand...

www.usnews.com

