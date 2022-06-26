Four Killed, 70 Injured in Partial Collapse of Bullring in Colombia
BOGOTA (Reuters) -Four people were killed and about 70 injured on Sunday when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia, provincial officials said. Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand...
A fiesta brava ended in disaster in Colombia on Sunday after a rudimentary stadium partially collapsed in the middle of a bullfight, sending hundreds of people tumbling to the ground. At least four deaths were announced by authorities, with subsequent reports of the number of injured varying wildly, ranging between dozens and hundreds.
At least four people were killed and hundreds injured, about 30 of them seriously, after part of a stadium in El Espinal in Colombia's western state of Tolima collapsed during a bullfight Sunday, government officials said.
