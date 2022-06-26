Full House star Jodie Sweetin is shoved to the ground by LAPD during abortion rights protest

Dave Coulier would never in a million years believe that any of his Full House co-stars would go to the slammer, especially Lori Loughlin. Dave and Lori go way back. Coulier played Uncle Joey from episode one of the classic tv sitcom. Loughlin made her debut on a season 2 episode of Full House and remained for the rest of the series run. Both actors made appearances on the belated follow-up series, Fuller House. Given the show’s squeaky clean image, it’s hard to imagine any cast member behind bars. However, that’s exactly what happened to Lori Loughlin in 2020 following a college admissions scandal. Coulier was as shocked as anyone that his friend and costar spent 2 months in prison.

