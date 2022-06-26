ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Circleville – Man Arrested After Vandalizing Police Department

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircleville – A man is in jail and charged with vandalism, Disorderly conduct, inducing panic, and parole violations after attacking the police department. Accoridng to the Circleville Police department a man came into the Circleville police...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard child abduction thwarted by festival volunteer, sheriff says

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer at a fundraising festival stopped a would-be kidnapping, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ketema Faye, 20, faces a felony charge of abduction after being taken into custody Saturday afternoon by Franklin County deputies. According to court records, Faye helped set up the inflatable bounce house at the […]
HILLIARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Circleville, OH
Crime & Safety
sciotopost.com

Two People Charged in Pickaway County Fair Fight

Pickaway – Three people were involved in a fair fight on June 25, and two of them have been charged with an assault. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office around 10:06 pm they were alerted to a man being down and needing medical assistance in the area of the lower grandstand area. When they arrived they found a male laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding from the head. EMS was immediately requested to the area.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Out-of-county woman charged with local homicide; another likely sought

UPDATED: An Ellwood City woman has been charged with homicide in Butler County, but charging documents indicate another may have pulled the trigger. State police filed charges over the weekend against Nicole L. Schwartz, 36, who was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Lewis Stoughton on two counts of homicide in relation to the death of Frederick Orr, 32, of Columbus.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Circleville Police
sciotopost.com

Franklin County – Man Attempts to Abduct a 6-Year-Old, Witnesses Intervene

Franklin County – A man was arrested after attempting to abduct a 6-year-old child. On June 25, 2022, at approximately 1:44 pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 3508 Walker Rd, in Brown Township, Franklin County, Ohio on a report of an abduction. Deputies responded to the location and discovered that 20-year-old Ketema Kuma Faye had grabbed the hand of a 6-year-old child after the child exited a bounce house at a fundraising festival. He then led the child away from the bounce house and towards the entrance of the festival. As Mr. Faye exited the area, a volunteer noticed something amiss and asked Mr. Faye if the child was his? He answered, “Yes.” Simultaneously, the child answered, “No.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Possible Meth Lab Burns Home to Ground

Ross County – Emergency services were called to the scene of a structure fire in Ross County around 12:30 am when they arrived they found a home fully engulfed, now the fire is under invention for possible drug manufacturing. Ross County sheriff’s department was dispatched on 6/27/22 to 379...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Bridgeman Died by Suicide Autopsy Confirms, Coon Charged with Crimes Related

ATHENS, Ohio – The Athens County Coroner’s Office’s investigation of the death of Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, of Nelsonville, has concluded that Bridgeman died by suicide. Bridgeman, 30, was last seen on June 4, 2021. He reportedly left the house with $80 to allegedly purchase a video game at a private residence. When he did not return, his family reported him missing.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

1 person in custody after shots fired in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard Police said one person was taken into custody Monday after shots were fired during an argument. Police said two people were arguing inside a townhome at Avery Estates when shots were fired at a vehicle. Avery Estates sits across Avery Road from Hilliard Davidson...
HILLIARD, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot to death during holdup

COLUMBUS – Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured when they were shot during an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night on the Northeast Side. Investigators say it appears that Neal Smith, 24, was the victim of a holdup in the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m. when he was shot, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man held infant down and tried to give child herpes

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man was sentenced to jail for 10 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of kidnapping. It was reported that Alanzo Palmer Jr., 22 of Chandlersville, held an infant down and attempted to give the child herpes through fluid from a herpes […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overdoses kill 6 people in 1 day in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people died Monday from drug overdoses, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said the drugs tied to the fatal overdoses are not yet known, but that “fentanyl has been in the majority of overdose deaths in Franklin County for the last few years.” Ortiz added […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports June 24-26, 2022

Deputies assisted units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the pursuit of a 2012 Honda Odyssey that fled from a Trooper on US Route 33 near Beecher Gamble Road. The vehicle was later located at the residence of the registered owner and the juvenile driver was taken into custody.
RICHWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy