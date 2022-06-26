ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Weekly 'Pups on the Patio' kicks off at seltzer bar in NuLu

wdrb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a dog day of summer for a local business giving back to support some furry friends. The Local Seltzery in NuLu hosted the "Pups on the Patio,"...

www.wdrb.com

leoweekly.com

After Two Years, NuLu Fest Will Return For An In-Person Event

After a two-year hiatus, NuLu Fest will return in-person this fall. The free street festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the 600, 700, and 800 blocks of East Market Street. There’ll be live music from sonaBLAST! Records artists, though the lineup...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning celebrates National Candy Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- June is National Candy Month!. WDRB in the Morning celebrated with candies from The New Albany Sugar Shoppe. Some of those candies include hot and spicy gummies, locally made rock candy, turkey dinner candy corn, chocolate-covered gummy bears, and a box of chocolate candy. You never know what you're going to get!
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL students foster dogs through 4 Paws for Ability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may see more paws at the University of Louisville, including one 9-month-old pup named Cashew who has become pretty popular on campus. That’s thanks to 4 Paws for Ability, students, including Koby Batts, can take their four-legged friends to class. “My girlfriend’s talked about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival celebrates 37 year tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood has been celebrating Independence day for almost 4 decades. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns how the neighbors of Crescent Hill will celebrate the 4th of July. It's the 37th Crescent Hill 4th July Festival presented "By the People for the People”. Expect...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/27)

Pay-what-you-can | Noon – 5 p.m. This local soap store/apothecary/refillery closes today, unfortunately. Stop in to show your support — financially and otherwise. Kids can learn how to make ice cream, and kids of all ages can pet farm animals. WEDNESDAY, June 29. 316 West Ormsby Avenue. Free...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hometown Heroes campaign gets new life to hang more banners of Louisville icons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The program responsible for hanging those massive banners of famous Louisville residents on the sides of area buildings is getting new life. Greater Louisville Pride Foundation started the Hometown Heroes program in 2002. Over the years, the campaign hung banners of Louisville legends such as Muhammad Ali and Jennifer Lawrence from the sides of buildings in Louisville, but in 2017, after 31 banners were hung, the program was suspended.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Adopt a pet for just $10 during LMAS 'Let Freedom Wag!' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now through July 6, Louisville Metro Animal Services will be offering $10 adoptions on all kittens, puppies, and small dogs during their "Let Freedom Wag!" event. Every LMAS adoption during the event includes a free gift, and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Seth Kinder is the new executive chef at Barn8

(Edibles & Potables will return next week) Alison Settle, who has served as the restaurant’s executive chef since its inception in 2020, has departed and the new executive chef is Seth Kinder. Owner Steve Wilson provided details in an information release. About Settle, who is stepping away to spend...
GOSHEN, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Anchor Christie Battista gets engaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family has a lot to celebrate this week. Anchor and Reporter Christie Battista is now engaged. Her boyfriend, Craig, got down on one knee over the weekend. He proposed while the couple was hiking at Red River Gorge with their family — and she said yes!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4th of July: List of fireworks, events around the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July is right around for the corner, and for many, this will be the first in-person celebration in over two years. There are many firework displays and events that will be taking place in an around the Louisville area. Here is a running list of events that you can be on the lookout for during your Fourth of July weekend celebrations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Louisville’s Newest Exclusive Facial Treatment

These days, there are plenty of options available for those who want to look younger: serums, creams, fillers, injectables, surgical procedures, and even supplements. These solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all — and it’s important to consult with professionals to determine the best fit for you — but we love staying in the know on the latest options. So, when we caught wind of an exclusive new treatment coming to Louisville, we asked one of our writers to sit in on a private training session to learn all about it. Coming with a hefty price tag of $6,500, this certainly isn’t your average facial, but the unique method and its reported results are intriguing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Georgetown Bakery’s new location is only the first step

Your periodically diligent digital editor is a Georgetonian, born and bred. I speak neither of the garden variety Georgetowns to be found in Queensland, India, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Alberta, Malaysia or Guyana, nor of the Georgetowns situated in 33 other American states apart from Indiana, where there are five of them.
GEORGETOWN, IN
foodanddine.com

Read all about Ramsi’s Cafe on the World in the new edition of F&D

Jerusalem-born Ramsi Kamar didn’t choose food as a profession. Rather, it chose him. In the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine, Kevin Gibson profiles Kamar and his 28-year-old Louisville restaurant, Ramsi’s Cafe on the World, with sumptuous photos by Dan Dry. Ramsi’s has two locations. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elevated Barber Co. opens in downtown Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new barbershop has downtown Jeffersonville buzzing. Elevated Barber Company cut the ribbon on Monday for its grand opening at Ohio Avenue and 7th Street. Owner Ashley Richmer said she has worked in barbershops for the last five years and wanted to open her own shop...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville mother leading blood drives saved by donation sees daughter graduate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother's life has come full circle as the Kentucky Blood Center gears up for a summer blood drive. In 2004, Melissa Crittenden gave birth to Erin, her second child. Melissa almost bled to death after complications arose during and after labor and she ended up receiving more than a dozen units of blood, which saved her life.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB teams up with Kentucky Blood Center for blood drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who donate blood soon can help save a life, win a car or a trip to Jamaica. WDRB has partnered with the Kentucky Blood Center for the WDRB Give Blood Drive on Wednesday. The center said it typically sees fewer donations this time of year,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

