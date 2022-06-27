PHOTOS: Albany Herald celebrates women of southwest Georgia at Sunday award ceremony

TIFTON — Chris Beckham has been selected as the new Director of Marketing and Communications at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Beckham is the former managing editor of The Tifton Gazette, the former general manager of WTIF Radio, and the former vice president of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce. He is presently the executive director of Legacy Village Assisted Living.
ALBANY — More than 70 friends and family from the Albany area as well as metro Atlanta, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee gathered at the Walter Burt Post 30 American Legion facility recently to celebrate the 100th birthday of Albany resident Frances Davis. Davis, who retired from the Marine Corps...
(TNS) — Subpoenas sent this month are seeking evidence of whether election conspiracy theorists gained unauthorized access to Georgia voting equipment and copied sensitive files in Coffee County after the 2020 election. The subpoenas demand documents including ballot images, election data, computer software and the identities of who funded...
The Albany Herald honored area women on Sunday with the second annual Woman of the Year, with outstanding local ladies selected based on popular vote. More than 33,000 votes were received over 15 days, and C. Tee Taylor was selected as the Amazing Woman Overall award.
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville is continuing its efforts to preserve the history of former plantation workers. In a partnership with Thomas University, Pebble Hill had a survey completed in 2013, to verify the condition of over 100 graves in the workers cemetery. With the help of the university’s Geospatial Analysis Planning and Preservation Center, the students were able to collect valuable information including names, dates of birth and locations of some of the graves.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Krystal located at 497 Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia. Krystal is owned by Krystal Corporate LLC and is a fast food restaurant that that serves hot, fresh food - the home of the famous Krystal Burger.
After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
ALBANY — It was an amazing day for some of the Albany area’s most amazing women on Sunday at The Albany Herald’s Woman of the Year award presentation ceremony. Area women, nominated and voted on by Herald readers, were recognized in categories from business to government, entertainment to education, and more.
ALBANY -- Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club members Dewey Smith and Katrina Baranko recently returned from the Kiwanis International annual convention in Indianapolis and presented a program about highlights of their trip. Baranko is currently serving as president-elect of the international organization, and at next year's convention in Minneapolis she will be...
Shirley Sherrod, the former Georgia state director of rural development for the USDA, has spent much of her life championing Black farmers. With her husband Charles Sherrod, she co-founded New Communities Inc., a nonprofit community land trust in Albany, Georgia, more than 50 years ago. Beginning during the civil rights movement, the trust helps African American families learn to produce revenue-generating crops while they advocate for social justice.
ALBANY, GA – Wednesday, Albany Police issued an alert on missing 16 year old Jyneshia Green, despite the teen was last seen March 3oth. Albany Police spokesperson Sylah Ferguson says officers only learned of her absence last night. Green is described as 5’11 in height and weighing approximately 145...
ATLANTA — Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corp. announced plans Tuesday to launch a fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to customers in five middle Georgia counties. The EMC, headquartered in Eastman, will partner with Kansas City-based Conexon Connect to deploy broadband across 2,100 miles to up to 8,000...
ALBANY -- Former Dougherty County Commissioner Muarlean Edwards, lovingly known as "The Hat Lady," will celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 13 with a presentation of "Caught the Lie That the Albany Civil Rights Mass Movement Was a Failure." The program will be held at 220 Pine Ave. in Albany...
Authorities in New York filed lawsuits against 10 companies selling parts for so-called ghost guns, in an effort to hold distributors accountable for the proliferation of mail-order components used to make untraceable guns that lead to shootings. The lawsuits, invoking a newly enacted state "public nuisance" law, hit companies on...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community to participate in its Community Crime Perception Survey. On Tuesday, APD Police Chief Michael Persley spoke with WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace about the recent survey. “Chief, thanks for joining us. And I know you...
TIFTON – Southwell announced Thursday that Troy Brooks will serve as the new senior vice president and chief financial officer for the health care system. Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 35 outpatient centers and provider clinics located throughout south-central Georgia.
July 4 is Free Fishing Day in South Carolina. A fishing license will not be required for anyone fishing on July 4, 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m., regardless of age. This applies to both residents and state visitors. Anglers must follow South Carolina fishing regulations, including length and daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions.
