PHOTOS: Albany Herald celebrates women of southwest Georgia at Sunday award ceremony

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville is continuing its efforts to preserve the history of former plantation workers. In a partnership with Thomas University, Pebble Hill had a survey completed in 2013, to verify the condition of over 100 graves in the workers cemetery. With the help of the university’s Geospatial Analysis Planning and Preservation Center, the students were able to collect valuable information including names, dates of birth and locations of some of the graves.

