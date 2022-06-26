MIKKO RANTANEN MAKES CONFIDENT STATEMENT AHEAD OF GAME 6

Today, one day after the Stanley Cup was awarded to the Colorado Avalanche, the Boston Bruins announced they have signed GM Don Sweeney to a contract extension:. The extension is a 'multi-year' one, and per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Sweeney's contract was set to expire this Thursday, June 30. Frankly, this is surprising. With his contract reaching expiration & the team's lack of success across the board, one would think the Bruins would consider a change of personnel at the the management level. The most obvious blemish on Sweeney's record is the infamous 2015 when the Bruins had the 13, 14, & 15th overall picks and did not draft Mat Barzal, Thomas Chabot, Kyle Connor, Joel Eriksson Ek, Brock Boeser, or Ilya Samsonov. Two of the guys they did select with those picks have struggled to crack an NHL roster & the other one is Jake DeBrusk. Not great. And their drafting hasn't exactly improved year over year, especially in later rounds.
