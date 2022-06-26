ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIKKO RANTANEN MAKES CONFIDENT STATEMENT AHEAD OF GAME 6

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche had a chance to end their Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home in game 5 on Friday. Now, the Avs have to win on the road in order to stop the...

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

Veteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay...
JOURNALIST TAKES A BEATING ONLINE FOR RAISING STANLEY CUP WITH THE COLORADO AVALANCHE

A reporter's post showing him lifting the Stanley Cup above his head following the Colorado Avalanche's win over the weekend has raised the ire of a few people, including some of his colleagues. Mike Chambers of the Denver Post has been writing about the Avs for some time, and has been covering hockey for the Post since 2000. On Monday, he posted two photos on his Twitter account, one of him being handed the Cup by Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, and another of him with the Cup held over his head.
AVALANCHE REVEAL INJURIES SUFFERED DURING THEIR STANLEY CUP RUN

NHL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, playing through injuries in order to chase their dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed the list of injuries they were dealing with during their run to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Avalanche Stanley Cup win tied them with three famed past teams for most victories in a NHL season (regular and playoff)

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche winning Game 6 2-1, giving them a 4-2 series victory against the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That win, led by goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen plus 22 saves from Darcy Kuemper, boosted Colorado’s remarkable playoff run this season to 16-4. And that 16th postseason win put the Avalanche in some rarified air, considering their Western Conference-best 56 wins this season. That gave them 72 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs, matching the record held by three remarkable past teams: the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers, and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.
MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Cogliano shouted at Nathan MacKinnon in the midst of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration. It was a reference to the final two numbers of MacKinnon’s hotel room, which Colorado’s star forward thought was a great omen when he checked in ahead of Sunday night’s Game 6 in Tampa. Sidney Crosby, like MacKinnon a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, is known for being No. 87.
TAMPA BAY'S INJURY LIST CAME OUT & IT'S...EXTENSIVE

Naturally with their season coming to a close, the Tampa Bay Lightning revealed which players were battling through injury & the nature of those ailments. We all know that the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs were tough & battle hardened, but their injured list this time around was gnarly:. - Brayden...
LANDESKOG GIFTS THE STANLEY CUP TO ERIK JOHNSON WHILE IN THE BUFF

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche seem to be having the time of their lives. Erik Johnson had a picture taken with him cuddling with the Cup in bed, but the backstory behind how he got it makes it even funnier. Johnson was woken in the morning by...
RON MACLEAN GETS REDUCED ROLE AT SPORTSNET AFTER ONE OF HIS SHOWS GETS THE AXE

A major part of broadcaster Ron MacLean's role at Sportsnet has come to an end. A report by The Athletic states Roger's Hometown Hockey, which MacLean has hosted for all eight of its seasons, has been cancelled. MacLean's workload will be much lighter, but he's not completely done. He told The Athletic that he will remain the host of Hockey Night in Canada.
BOB MCKENZIE RELEASES HIS FINAL 2022 NHL ENTRY DRAFT RANKINGS

On Tuesday, long-time TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie released his final rankings for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, which is set to get underway in just over a week at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Following an outstanding performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China and a strong showing...
THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS ARE REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN F ALEX DEBRINCAT

The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly offered a significant package for Chicago Blackhawks F Alex Debrincat. It is speculated that the Blackhawks seek a high 1st round pick, an NHL-ready player, and a prospect in return for their star forward. The Flyers, per CapFriendly, have roughly $5 million to spend this summer,...
LA KINGS MAY NOT BE DONE AFTER MAKING SPLASH IN THE NHL OFFSEASON TRADE MARKET

The LA Kings made a big move Tuesday, picking up coveted restricted free agent forward Kevin Fiala and immediately signing him to a contract extension. A victim of the salary cap crunch in Minnesota, the Wild got what they could for Fiala before letting him go. In the meantime, there's speculation that the Kings aren't done making deals yet.
BOB MCKENZIE EXPLAINS WHY WRIGHT'S STOCK DROPPED & WHY SLAFKOVSKY ROSE TO #1

Semi-retired legend Bob McKenzie was awfully quiet heading into draft season, and many were puzzled at the lack of draft content out of TSN thus far. The NHL Entry Draft is only a short nine days away, and draft rankings are all over the place. McKenzie's draft list is a product of polling ten NHL scouts, and it took the hockey world by storm. McKenzie has been one of the public's top authorities on prospect profiling, so when his list drops each year the people listen.
PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS GARNERING TRADE INTEREST AHEAD OF DRAFT

Per a report from Francois Gagnon of RDS, Pierre-Luc Dubois is receiving a fair bit of interest heading into the Draft July 7. After expressing to the Winnipeg Jets his interest to explore free agency once his contract is up this summer, Dubois could possibly be traded before this season. The question is: who will offer up the goods?
PANTHERS FORWARD MAXIM MAMIN LEAVES THE NHL ONCE AGAIN

According to Russia media outlet, TASS, pending unrestricted free agent forward Maxim Mamin, who spent the past year with the Florida Panthers, is returning to the KHL. TASS is reporting that Mamin has agreed to a three-year contract (AAV not disclosed) with his former KHL club, CSKA Moscow, where he's played parts of six seasons.
BOSTON BRUINS EXTEND GM DON SWEENEY

Today, one day after the Stanley Cup was awarded to the Colorado Avalanche, the Boston Bruins announced they have signed GM Don Sweeney to a contract extension:. The extension is a 'multi-year' one, and per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Sweeney's contract was set to expire this Thursday, June 30. Frankly, this is surprising. With his contract reaching expiration & the team's lack of success across the board, one would think the Bruins would consider a change of personnel at the the management level. The most obvious blemish on Sweeney's record is the infamous 2015 when the Bruins had the 13, 14, & 15th overall picks and did not draft Mat Barzal, Thomas Chabot, Kyle Connor, Joel Eriksson Ek, Brock Boeser, or Ilya Samsonov. Two of the guys they did select with those picks have struggled to crack an NHL roster & the other one is Jake DeBrusk. Not great. And their drafting hasn't exactly improved year over year, especially in later rounds.
