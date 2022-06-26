Arts & Ideas: June 26th, 2022

Welcome to Spirit Guide! Your guide to all your spiritual, tarot, astrology, and occult-related shopping needs — from launch announcements and exclusive interviews to first-person reviews and gift guides. If you're a fan of any of these and Refinery29, you've probably seen some of these stories already and maybe even bought a few of our recs. So to welcome in the spirits and cleanse our virtual spaces, we've compiled the most popular spiritual products that our readers (that's you!) can't get enough of. From the now R29-classic Modern Witch Tarot Deck to Birthdate's enchantingly unique Tarot Trio candle set, these are the top five items that our anonymous shopping data reports are the most wanted of them all. If you don't already have these spiritual essentials in your collection, now's the time — keep scrolling to see why they're considered the best of the best.

