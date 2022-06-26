ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Abortion rights supporters show up in Union to protest the end to Roe v. Wade

By William Skipworth • Local Government, Public Health, Safety Reporter • skipworthw@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout three dozen people gathered in front of the Franklin County Courthouse in Union Sunday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Missouri's subsequent decision to ban almost all abortions in the state. Moments after Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning the nearly-50-year...

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 8

Pam Ehmen
1d ago

Oh this is hardly over we knew the decision was coming now we fight for individual rights to not have our bodies controlled by government!!!!! That’s Hitler tactics !!! Dictatorship !!! The government doesn’t control mens sexual actions !!! Start prosecuting men who don’t keep it in their pants!!!! No more double standard. That’s what this is all about !!!

krcu.org

Having a court-ordered guardian could mean losing your right to vote in Missouri

Mark Murphey of Rolla works, pays taxes and votes, but because he has a court-ordered guardian, he nearly lost his access to the polls. Murphey has hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid continually collects around his brain, and he has a shunt that drains the fluid into his stomach. The condition has left him mentally disabled, and he has seizures.
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will sign a wide-ranging elections bill on Wednesday that would require voters to present government-issued photo identification to cast a ballot.  The bill includes a litany of election law changes, ranging from prohibiting touch-screen voting machines to requiring election authorities to conduct cybersecurity reviews. It also will do away […] The post Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

Moments after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, elected officials in several GOP states (including Missouri) rushed to criminalize most abortions. Some progressive prosecutors were nearly as quick to say they don't give a damn, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. On Friday, Bell and 87 elected prosecutors...
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Missouri Right to Life is Wrong on its Choice

Missouri is a solid pro-life state. Over time, legislation has been passed and restrictions implemented which have shut down facilities and made abortion rare, if not illegal, in our state. I believe most people understand abortion is taking the life of a child and it is wrong. From the Senate...
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country

For the first time in Missouri’s history, the state has a team of attorneys dedicated to defending people on the verge of having their parole revoked and facing more prison time.  Missouri is the third state in the country to establish a parole revocation defense team, following Connecticut and New York.  “We’re on the cutting […] The post Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: SCOTUS abortion ruling

ST. LOUIS – The Dobbs v. Jackson “women’s health” decision is now the law of the land when it comes to abortion and no longer Roe v. Wade. In the St. Louis region, women on different sides of the Mississippi River will have different rights. Also...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Must Do More To Protect Citizens From Nuclear Waste

Former state legislator Maria Chappelle-Nadal wants to raise awareness about nuclear contamination and other environmental hazards in St. Louis, and how we're all more at risk than we think. In 1946, before it had all the neighborhoods many are familiar with today, north St. Louis County was not so populated....
kfmo.com

St. Francois County August Primary Elections

(St. Francois County, MO) There are several contested races on the Republican ticket in the August primary elections in St. Francois County including the race between incumbent Congressman of the Eight District, Jason Smith and Jacob Turner. In the race for Associate Circuit Judge of the 24th Circuit Judge Patrick L. King is being challenged by Julie McCarver. The County's Circuit Clerk position has two candidates, Kristina Bone and Elaine Easter. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney position is being sought again by incumbent Melissa Gilliam who's going up against Blake Dudley. There are three republican candidates for St. Francois Township Committeeman. They are Ben Bradley, Chuck Dodson, and Kyle Smith. There are 21 candidates vying for the Missouri US Senate seat held by Roy Blunt. On the Democratic primary ticket for St. Francois County there are 11 candidates running for US Senate.
The 74

Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts Over Student Surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
KMOV

City of St. Charles to start Lights On! Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting this July, St. Charles City police officers will be replacing head and taillight violations with vouchers for a free light repair. The city calls this initiative a simple idea with a powerful impact as it turns dreaded traffic stops into an opportunity for creating positive and beneficial interactions with police. Drivers affected by burnt-out head or tail lights will be given a voucher by the police officer for a free light repair at participating auto centers. The auto centers include LTS Auto, JC Car Care, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.
