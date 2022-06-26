Abortion rights supporters show up in Union to protest the end to Roe v. Wade

(St. Francois County, MO) There are several contested races on the Republican ticket in the August primary elections in St. Francois County including the race between incumbent Congressman of the Eight District, Jason Smith and Jacob Turner. In the race for Associate Circuit Judge of the 24th Circuit Judge Patrick L. King is being challenged by Julie McCarver. The County's Circuit Clerk position has two candidates, Kristina Bone and Elaine Easter. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney position is being sought again by incumbent Melissa Gilliam who's going up against Blake Dudley. There are three republican candidates for St. Francois Township Committeeman. They are Ben Bradley, Chuck Dodson, and Kyle Smith. There are 21 candidates vying for the Missouri US Senate seat held by Roy Blunt. On the Democratic primary ticket for St. Francois County there are 11 candidates running for US Senate.

