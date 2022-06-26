ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Randal Peterson — PENDING

By Liz Shepherd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandal Peterson, 56, Warsaw, passed away...

Marjanna Warstler

Marjanna Warstler, 80, Middlebury, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Elkhart Meadows Healthcare. She was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Goshen. She married Freddy Warstler on Aug. 29, 1970; he survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Monica (Rick) Trump, Fort Wayne and Dawn (Tony Bollas) Warstler, Goshen; two...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Norma Hershberger

Norma Hershberger, 86, Goshen, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Majestic Care Healthcare. She was born Nov. 17, 1935. She married Vernon Hershberger in November 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Beverly Rink, Goshen, Cindy (Kelly) McCarthy, Osceola, Deborah (Tony) Chupp, New Paris, Dennis...
GOSHEN, IN
Brian Hodges — UPDATED

Brian K. Hodges, 36, Warsaw, died at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born June 22, 1986. He married D’Ann Honea on Oct. 28, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Nevaeh, Karina and Melena Hodges, all of Warsaw; father, Shannon Hodges, Waterloo, Iowa; mother, Pattie Eterovic, Stanwood, Wash.; maternal grandfather, Mario Eterovic; brothers, Jason Eterovic and Conner Helving; mother-in-law, Bonnie Honea; and brother-in-law, Ryan Honea.
Virginia McFarland

Virginia R. McFarland, 96, Akron, died at 9:45 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born Jan. 12, 1926, in Kewanna, to the late Foster and Naomi (Leasure) Enyart. She married on March 27, 1948, in Kewanna, to Paul J. “Boone” McFarland; he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2005.
Kort ‘Chris’ Walters

Kort Christopher ‘Chris’ Walters, 71, South Bend, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Rochester. Palmer Funeral Homes — Gusinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Bailey

Eleanor M. “Ellie” Bailey, 81, Akron, died at 3:29 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Ellie was born May 29, 1941, in Allegan County, Michigan, to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth (Stine) Hopkins. She owned and operated The Den, Akron, for over 40...
AKRON, IN
Betty Hosler

Betty J. Hosler, 96, Logansport, died at 4:55 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born March 22, 1926. She is survived by her children, Garry (Kathy) Wooldridge, Galveston and Joyce (David) Hoagland, Rochester; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Rans Funeral Homes is...
LOGANSPORT, IN
James Bushong

James Webster Bushong, 67, Goshen, died June 23, 2022. He was born Sep. 1, 1954. He married Carol in 1976; she survives. He is survived by two sons, Phillip (Shannon) Bushong, Topeka and Andrew Bushong, Goshen; two daughters, Sara (David) Hoefer, Middlebury and Tara Manning, Goshen; a son-in-law, Brock Manning, Syracuse; a mother, Carol Pierce Bushong McMurray, Avilla; a sister, Melinda (John) Collazo, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; eight grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
GOSHEN, IN
April Greene

April Dawn Greene, 38, Liberty Mills, died May 30, 2022. She was born Dec. 4, 1983. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Kathy (Brainard) Greene; son, Alonzo Wayne Green, Liberty Mills; daughters, Franchesa Lynn Saucedo and Angelica Maria Saucedo, both of Liberty Mills; brother, Richard L. (Amanda Justice) Greene, Liberty Mills; and sister, Michelle (Corey) Neumann, Greentown.
LIBERTY MILLS, IN
Janice McPeck — UPDATED

Janice S. McPeck, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Born January 3, 1950, in Rochester, Janice was the daughter of Edwin and Dorothy (Lewis) Bach. She was united in marriage to Charles E. McPeck Sr. on Oct. 3, 1970. She was a 1970 graduate of Mentone...
WARSAW, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:03 p.m. Monday, June 27, West SR 25, east of South CR 700W, Mentone. Driver: Timothy W. Freese, 57, Race Street, Rochester. Freese was traveling west on SR 25 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
David Stookey — UPDATED

David A. “Dave” Stookey, 79, Leesburg, died at 6:57 a.m. June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 16, 1942, in Portland, to Kendall B. and Glenna D. (Wood) Stookey. He graduated in 1960 from Portland High School, 1964 from Ball State University, Muncie, with his bachelor’s degree, and from Indiana University, Bloomington, with his master’s degree in 1966. He was married Aug. 23, 1964, in Wanamaker, to Linda K. Noffke, who survives. He was a teacher for the Wawasee Community School Corporation for 35 years, having primarily taught at North Webster and Milford schools. He moved to the Leesburg and North Webster area in 1964 from Muncie. Along with his love for teaching, he passionately coached track and cross country for 58 years.
LEESBURG, IN
Obituaries
Sharon Strickler — UPDATED

Sharon L. Strickler, 75, Tippecanoe Lake, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Jan. 11, 1947. She married Clayton Strickler, on Aug. 2, 1969; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Cary (Lori) Strickler and Jennifer (Del) Bolton; and five grandchildren. Titus...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Donald Nofziger

Donald D. Nofziger, 84, Goshen, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 28, 1937. He married Vietta Cender on July 16. 1960; she survives. She survives along with four children, Kathy (Michael) Nofziger Yeakey, Goshen, Sylvia (Bill) McBride, Milford, Donna Risser, Goshen and Bruce (Patty) Nofziger, Goshen; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nola (Melvin) Harnish, Waynesboro, Penn. and Marlene (Edward) Baer, Archbold, Ohio; and three brothers, Peter (Shirley) Nofziger, Archbold, Ohio, Milton (Donna) Nofziger, Bryan, Ohio and Edward (Carol) Nofziger, Archbold, Ohio.
GOSHEN, IN
Margaret Biltz-Rutledge — UPDATED

Margaret Marie Biltz-Rutledge, 74, Pierceton, died June 26, 2022, in her residence, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born Dec. 24, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Lucy Biltz. After graduating from Pierceton High School in 1966, Margaret went to work for Zimmer as a manager in distribution. Fascinated with...
PIERCETON, IN
Calvin ‘Jimmy’ Overholt — UPDATED

Calvin J. “Jimmy” Overholt, 69, Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in his home. He was born May 22, 1953. He married Karon Vermilyer on April 10, 1999; she survives. He is also survived by his seven daughters, Diana (Chris) Robbins, Eugene, Ore., Rita (Randy) Bruntz, Eugene, Ore., Shelly (Chris) Freytag, Springfield, Ore., Kristina Bales, Eugene, Ore., Chanda (Joshua) Clarke, Staunton, Va., Karlei (Daniel) Hill, Plymouth and Charis (Jeff) May, Plymouth; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diane Danbury, Patty Scordino and Steven Overholt.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Ricky Castle

Ricky Eli Castle, 66, Silver Lake, died June 26, 2022, at home. He was born Nov. 30, 1955. He is survived by is partner of 26 years, Wendy Simpson; sons, Trevor (Sarah) Simpson, Wabash and Trey Castle, Silver Lake; daughter, Gina Castle, Laketon; brothers, Edgel Castle, Ashland, Ky. and Jimmy (Anita) Castle, Allentown, Pa.; sister, Edna Delores Collins, Wabash; and two grandchildren.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Shawn Bowen

Shawn J. Bowen, 45, Lakeville, died Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born March 14, 1977. He is survived by his son, Chase Bowen, Lakeville; and his brother, Jason (Amanda) Bowen, North Liberty. Palmer Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
LAKEVILLE, IN
Terry Stewart

Terry R. Stewart, 70, Wabash, formerly of Brazil, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1952. He married Susan Shambaugh on Sep. 3, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Scott Stewart, Brazil and Shawn (Vicki) Stewart, Poland;...
WABASH, IN
Julie Brommer

Julie Luann Brommer, 49, Columbia City, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. She was born April 24, 1973. She married Randy Brommer on Oct. 24, 1992; he survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Lyndsey (Jacob) Beard; one granddaughter; mother, Gloria Pelfrey; sister, Janell (Steve) Wood; mother-in-law, Shirley Brommer; brother-in-law, Steven M. (Stephanie) Brommer; and sister-in-law, Stephanie (Brian) Brazel.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

