ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Alex Biston's weather forecast (June 26)

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat is on with...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southland
CBS LA

Heat wave brings triple digit temperatures for second-straight day

A lasting heat wave brought yet another day of triple digit temperatures and a series of heat advisories throughout the Southland. Monday was expected to be the hottest day of the week, causing the National Weather Service to issue the advisories through 8 p.m. in the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.The advisory comes on the heels of a scorching Sunday, where places like Reseda (106 degrees) and West Hills (105 degrees) neared 110 degree weather two months earlier than similar temperatures traditionally descend on the area. Angelenos can expect a high of 93 degrees, while those in Pasadena and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Eastern US expected to get rain as the West heats up

A cold front moving across the East Coast will trigger showers and thunderstorms from the Northeast down into the Southeast. Plenty of lighting is accompanying these storms and heavy rain could cause flash flooding. Monsoonal rain continues for the Southwest and Southern Rockies this week. This is great news for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Weather Extra: Chances of another La Nina

On this week's Weather Extra, the last two winters were both under the influence of La Nina. What are the chances we’ll go into a ‘Triple Dip?’ First Alert Meteorologist Darren Peck says chances are likely, based on the early indication for this fall and early winter.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Warnings Issued for New Zealand Due to Heavy Rain and Snowfall

New Zealand's Met Service issued severe weather warnings that will take effect until Wednesday, June 29. Under the warnings, heavy rain is expected in some parts of the upper South Island and Northland. Meanwhile, heavy snow is anticipated in the Canterbury High Country and north of Rakaia river. A front...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy