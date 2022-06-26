ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Pat Sullivan explains landscape watering in hot, dry weather

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — This summer in Indiana is starting out hot and dry, with a lot of 90-degree days and infrequent rain. Those conditions put stress on plants, flowers, trees and landscape plants. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden explained the watering strategies for most everything...

cbs4indy.com

A sunny streak for central Indiana before a daily chance for rain moves in

With an average of 4.95″ of precipitation, June is our wettest month of the year. We’ve only had an inch of rain this month and drought is rapidly spreading across the state according to the US Drought Monitor. The situation is updated each Thursday and with no rain expected across the state by then, abnormally dry soil conditions will spread over most of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Lake Michigan beach closed after multiple water rescues

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Three people had to be rescued from Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon. Two Indiana women, 20 and 21, were struggling to stay afloat in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park about 1:28 p.m. on June 28. The 20-year-old woman was able to make it to shore and call for help, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox 59

Cooler weather follows a brief round of showers & storms

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday’s high of 86 in Indianapolis officially makes it 6 straight days with hotter than average weather. This stretch of hot weather from the past week and even week before has come with dry conditions. The last day of measurable rain in the city was June 12th and pre-drought conditions are present across 44% of the state. Despite this a chance for rain is on the way with cooler weather in sight too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana’s first mochi donut shop opens in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved. The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Florida man drowns in Lake Michigan while rescuing girl

PORTER, Indiana — Lifeguards at Lake Michigan recovered the body of a Florida man Monday after he saved a girl's life. It happened around 10:30 a.m. CT at Porter Beach. Conservation officers responded after getting a call of two people struggling in the water. Thomas Kenning, 38, of St....
PORTER, IN
WTHR

Colorado man gored by bison at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo — A Colorado man was recovering after he was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday, park officials said. It happened near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful. The man, a 34-year-old from Colorado Springs, was walking with his family on a boardwalk when...
COLORADO STATE
97ZOK

Midwest Mega Mansion Has Massive Indoor Pool & Bowling Alley

A bowling alley, a movie theatre, and a massive indoor pool all come in this mega-mansion. I am sure realtors love showing off this home. The house also comes with a basketball court because why not? It's listed for $6.9 million so it's not a cheap house, but you have to pay for all the goodies that come with this home. The home is located in Indiana surrounded by a lake. I wonder if when realtors have a game or two of bowling and basketball when showing this home.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
WTHR

Michigan teenagers fill in WWII bunker they spent a year building

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Beginning in 2021, two teenagers set out to create something truly special that they would ultimately have to destroy a year later. Kouper and Hudson are best friends and self-described military history buffs who spent an entire year creating a WWII era bunker not far from the North Country Trail in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
CANEY, KY

