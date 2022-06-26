ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Rotary batch mixer

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new 700-THCX-600-MSL blends abrasive materials in six to eight minutes with total uniformity and little to no shear, degradation or heat. Constructed of carbon steel, the mixer is intended for demanding applications, including packaged concrete; has a useable batch capacity of 600 cu. ft.; and, achieves uniformity with equal efficiency...

concreteproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceBlog.com

Salt and a battery – smashing the limits of power storage

Thanks to the renewables’ boom, the limiting factor of the energy revolution is not power supply as much as power storage these days. Cleaner, greener batteries are needed to charge our cars, ebikes and devices for longer. We have all been there. The rectangular icon in the top right-hand...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.
BICYCLES
Phys.org

Automation builds bigger, better ice tower reservoirs for high, dry farming

Towering artificial ice reservoirs called "ice stupas" have emerged since 2014 as an accessible means of storing irrigation water in dry, high-altitude mountain villages. Now, experiments with automated systems have demonstrated that construction of these giant ice cones, which top 30 meters (100 feet), can be accomplished with about one-tenth the volume of water manual methods use, according to new research being presented today at the Frontiers in Hydrology meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico and online.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixer#Design
insideevs.com

Orbea Introduces The New Keram 30 Electric Bike

When electric bikes first started entering the scene, they were met with rather lukewarm reception, with some people seeing them as a lazy alternative to actually riding a bicycle. These days, e-bikes have transcended the bounds of leisure and sport, and have very much integrated themselves into the mainstream mobility markets of several countries across the world.
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Meet Mako, the 394-Foot Zero-Emissions Superyacht Concept Inspired by Sharks

Click here to read the full article. We’ve seen plenty of shark-themed boats before, but State of Craft wants to give the world its first shark-like superyacht. The multi-disciplinary design studio unveiled a new concept last Thursday inspired by the elegance and power of the Mako shark. The long-range explorer, known simply as Mako, spans some 394 feet from tip to tail and sports a sleek, silver hull that mirrors its namesake. “The efficiency and beauty of the sleek, sculptural shapes of Mako sharks served as an early inspiration for the concept,” State of Craft’s principal and founder Daniel Goldberg told Robb Report...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Found Out a New Kind of Plastic That Is Made From a Waste Biomass

Plastics are typically strong, corrosive and chemical-resistant, small and light, and inexpensive materials, which really is great when they are being used but not quite so great when they end up in nature. Each year, at least 14 million metric tons of plastic make their way into the ocean, endangering...
ENVIRONMENT
Field & Stream

Compound Bow Review: Xpedition Smoke

The Smoke is a no-apologies, short-brace-height speed bow that almost won our 2022 Flagship Bow Test. It has a hybrid cam system that’s draw-length specific and remarkably efficient. It was, in fact, the most efficient bow of the test at 86.8% (and actually, one of the most efficient bows we’ve ever tested). It also won our speed test—and it did it with half an inch of draw length tied behind its back.
MARKETING
IGN

Tool Blocks

Minecraft's Tool Blocks are a category of Tools. As the name implies, they are Blocks that can be crafted and/or interacted with to perform specific tasks or functions. These can range from a Bed to sleep in, a Chest to store things, or a Furnace to smelt metals into ores, and many more besides!
VIDEO GAMES
insideevs.com

Sailun Sets Sustainable Standards With Smart EcoPoint3 Technology

Sailun has developed a smart, sustainable and affordable solution for car manufacturers and consumers: EcoPoint3 tires that offer premium quality in all aspects of safety and performance. Sailun spent around ten years researching the so-called liquid phase mixing on which EcoPoint3 technology is based. In this globally innovative mixing technology,...
CARS
Nature.com

Evaporative water loss of 1.42 million global lakes

The evaporative loss from global lakes (natural and artificial) is a critical component of the terrestrial water and energy balance. However, the evaporation volume of these water bodies-from the spatial distribution to the long-term trend-is as of yet unknown. Here, using satellite observations and modeling tools, we quantified the evaporation volume from 1.42 million global lakes from 1985 to 2018. We find that the long-term average lake evaporation is 1500"‰Â±"‰150"‰km3 yearâˆ’1 and it has increased at a rate of 3.12"‰km3 yearâˆ’1. The trend attributions include an increasing evaporation rate (58%), decreasing lake ice coverage (23%), and increasing lake surface area (19%). While only accounting for 5% of the global lake storage capacity, artificial lakes (i.e., reservoirs) contribute 16% to the evaporation volume. Our results underline the importance of using evaporation volume, rather than evaporation rate, as the primary index for assessing climatic impacts on lake systems.
SCIENCE
MotorBiscuit

Best RV AC Units to Level Up Your Rig in 2022

Traveling with your RV can be a great experience and a challenging one. Here is a way to cool off during the summer with these best RV AC units to level up your rig. The post Best RV AC Units to Level Up Your Rig in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
motor1.com

Raptor Liner Review

Your truck’s bed is meant to take a beating. That’s why protecting it is essential. Spray-on truck bed liners create skid-proof, dent-resistant surfaces that handle wear and tear and keep your bed safe from long-term damage. While a DIY kit requires more prep work than a drop-in liner, spray-ons are permanent and tougher. U-Pol Raptor 1K Bed Liner acts as a protective coating for the bed of your truck against any damage.
CARS
Phys.org

How holographic interferometry could influence the future

Holographic interferometry is the technique of measuring stress, strain, and vibration with light. It is defined by the wavelength of light, finding flaws in structural bonds. It makes full use of a hologram's ability to reproduce the optical field reflected or transmitted by an object. Holographic interferometry utilizes two unforeseen...
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy