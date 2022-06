Everton has been in Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer news a lot lately, mostly because Spurs have been strongly linked with a move for the Toffees’ Brazilian forward Richarlison and (as of yesterday) Anthony Gordon. But if news out of the Netherlands are any indication, there’s another reason as well — Everton are reportedly interested in Steven Bergwijn, and according to Mike Verweiij in De Telegraaf they’ve suggested a higher transfer fee than Ajax.

