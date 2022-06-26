The Creative Force Behind Folk Project Shows Us Her True Colors

You might have noticed that the past decade has been all about cool shades of gray when it comes to interior design. But recently, the pendulum swings the opposite direction, with warm beige and brown tones popular once again. The color brown makes a space feel warm and cozy. From lighter hues that create an inviting feel to darker tones that make a dramatic statement, brown provides endless design possibilities and inspiration. The earthy and organic quality of the color makes it a popular neutral that will always be a classic.

