Los Angeles, CA

LAFC hopeful Bale can join club within a couple weeks

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES — John Thorrington confirmed Gareth Bale is joining Los Angeles FC. The timing of when that will happen remains...

CBS New York

Arango, Palacios score in LAFC's victory over Red Bulls

LOS ANGELES — Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios scored three minutes apart in the second half as Los Angeles FC pulled away for a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.MLS-leading LAFC improved to 10-3-3 with its fourth shutout of the season and capped a momentous weekend of activity. Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington confirmed after Sunday's match that the club has signed Welsh forward Gareth Bale along with reaching an extension with Carlos Vela.The 32-year-old Bale is expected to move stateside in the next two weeks after spending most of the past nine years with Real...
