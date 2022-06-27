ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County Pct.4 Deputy Darryl Garrett released from hospital months after horrific ambush

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsqTB_0gMqvS0O00

Deputy Darryl Garrett has been released from the hospital after being ambushed by a suspect armed with an AR-15 Rifle in October 2021, announced Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

The video featured above is from a previous report: 'They called each other brothers': Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks

"Deputy Garrett will be recovering in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and loved ones," said Herman.

The incident happened Oct. 16, 2021 outside of a north Houston nightclub where Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death. Another deputy, Juqaim Barthen, was also wounded in the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital.

Garrett was shot in the back multiple times and had undergone surgery on Oct. 17.

The search continues for the shooter, and the reward to find the person who police say ambushed the three constable deputies is now at $75,000.

The amount includes $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, $40,000 from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who chairs the Houston Police Foundation, and $25,000 donated anonymously.

The 100 Club of Houston also disclosed donating $20,000 to Atkins' widow and two small children.

ABC13 COVERAGE IN THE DEPUTIES' AMBUSH:

WATCH: Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable shot to death, 2 other deputies wounded at N. Freeway nightclub

The three constable deputies were ambushed while working extra security jobs at a nightclub. Now a manhunt's underway for the shooter. Here's what we know.

WATCH: Loved ones on Harris County Pct. 4 deputy killed: 'He truly was, what a father is'

As the search continues for the man who fatally shot Deputy Kareem Atkins, loved ones remember him as a family man and his dream of being an officer.

WATCH: Body of Pct. 4 deputy killed outside nightclub escorted to funeral home, suspect still at large

Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death Saturday in what authorities are calling an ambush at a north Houston nightclub.

RELATED: Harris County Pct.4 Deputy Juqaim Barthen to return to duty after horrific ambush

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HIGH SPEED PURSUIT ENDS IN HARRIS COUNTY

A pursuit initiated in East Montgomery County by Precinct 4 Constables has just ended on Telge Road in West Harris County. During the pursuit, the suspect called the dispatcher and stated that he was not stopping. The suspect was wanted for aggravated assault. The pursuit started at Tram and Hill and Dale and continued to Telge Road at SH 99 where he was finally stopped. The known felon was found to have a weapon and drugs in his possession. Additional details shortly. Arrested was Skyler Lorenzo Lopez, 1/23/96.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilman Fertitta
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE IN HARRIS COUNTY

12:30am- A homicide, just after 10 pm in the 200 block of Hollow Tree off FM 1960 and I-45 has HCSO attempting to locate a black 35-year-old male, 5′-11 ‘ 210 pounds. He is driving a white Nissan Ultima with tinted windows and a “NEW ORLEANS” sticker in the rear window. The suspect is armed and dangerous. If spotted call 911 immediately.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Heavy Houston police presence seen outside home in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
northchannelstar.com

Drive-by shooting kills 8 year old sleeping in his bed in East Houston

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office provided updates on a possible suspect after 8- year-old Paul Vasquez was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County on Sunday, June 12. According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Houston Police Department#Ambush#Violent Crime#Club Of Houston#Harris Co
ABC13 Houston

FBI searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing SE Houston bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers are asking for the public's help in finding a bank robbery suspect dubbed the "Big Shades Bandit." According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, the man walked into a First Convenience Bank located within a Fiesta at 5600 Mykawa Rd. in southeast Houston just after 10 a.m. on June 29.
HOUSTON, TX
Brian B. Reyes

Houston Police: ARRESTED: Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18, and Damon Steber, 20, are charged with capital murder in fat

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWbZH_0XwAEy_fM.jpgHouston Police. ARRESTED: Johnathan Rashon Carter, 18, and Damon Steber, 20, are charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of a man at 12931 Nyack Dr. on June 15. A 3rd suspect is wanted. Tips: Call 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU. Details: https://t.co/7i3zqg0oMH #HouNews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/XZaXLMe1hi.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy