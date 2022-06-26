ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rodney Overton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0X9Z_0gMqsE0500

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

Things to know about fireworks in Wichita

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryson City, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Kool AM

Maine Teens Injured When Car Goes Airborne

A pair of Maine teens are lucky they were not seriously injured, or killed, when their vehicle went airborne during an early Tuesday morning crash in Raymond. According to WMTW, 18 year old Lucas Gaudin was driving south on Route 85 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, went airborne, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then rolled into a ditch. The force of the impact with the pole caused it to snap.
RAYMOND, ME
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Search And Rescue Dog#Swift Water Rescue#Accident#Ems#Chesterfield County Fire#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico authorities searching for missing, endangered woman from Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:. The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory from the Lovington Police Department (LPD). For details, please contact LPD at (575) 396-2811. LPD is asking for the publics...
LOVINGTON, NM
klkntv.com

Where’s the beef? Nearly $400,000 worth missing after semi thefts in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly $400,000 worth of beef is missing after a slew of semi thefts that began last week. On Sunday, A Grand Island man reported that his semi was stolen on Friday. He told police that the GPS in his truck indicated that the truck was southwest of Lincoln near the intersection of 100th Street and Highway 33.
LINCOLN, NE
KSN News

What is a Blue Alert?

Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bulletin-news.com

Distracted Driver Gets Jail Time for Fatal Crash on U.S. 52 in St. Paul

A 23-year-old woman who rear-ended a stopped automobile on U.S. 52 in St. Paul while speeding and perhaps inattentive, setting off a series of collisions that left one man dead, was given a 123-day prison term on Monday. Five years of probation and a five-year jail term with a stay of execution are part of the arrangement.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KSN News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy