3 dead, 2 injured after Amtrak train crashes into car in Contra Costa County

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Three people have died and two people were seriously injured in an accident involving an Amtrak train and a car in Contra Costa County on Sunday.

At around 1 p.m., an Amtrak train smashed into a car near Brentwood in the East Bay, California Highway Patrol reported.

Three people died at the scene and two others, including one child, were taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The man was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Steve Aubert told KCBS Radio Monday morning.

The child was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, said Aubert.

The victims were inside a four-door sedan when it was struck on a dirt road at the 3000 block of Orwood Road.

The crossing is private, and has no gates, no guards or signals, he said. It's a rural, agricultural access crossing, and it's not the first time there has been an accident there, he said.

Agricultural trucks have been struck in the past, he said, but no one was injured in the previous incidents.

There were 85 people aboard the Amtrak train, including passengers and employees, but none were hurt, said Aubert.

The crash is under investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and BNSF Railway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

