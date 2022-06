KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for a man that is suspected of shooting a Tennessee police officer. es Police are looking for 34-year-old Samuel Q. Edwards; he is described as 5 foot 11 inch tall, with brown eyes and weighing 160 pounds. Police said that Edwards may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with a missing front grill with a license plate of 88FW55. In a later update, officials said they had located the truck in Millersville, but Edwards is still at large.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO