San Diego County, CA

Heat Advisory Issued for San Diego County’s Inland Valleys as Temps Soar

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
The sun rises over Encinitas on a hot morning. REUTERS/Mike Blake/file photo

Hot conditions were expected over the next several days in San Diego County as high pressure builds across the western United States, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

A heat advisory was issued by the weather service from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County’s inland valleys with temperatures from the high 80s to low 100s possible.

“Hot conditions are expected the next several days as high pressure builds across the western United States,” the agency said. “Increasing mid-level clouds and a slight chance for shower/thunderstorm development across the mountains and deserts will be seen each afternoon.”

Highs on Monday are forecast to be 75 to 80 near the coast, 84 to 89 inland, 88 to 93 in the western valleys, 96 to 101 near the foothills, 92 to 99 in the mountains and 108 to 113 in the deserts.

Above-average temperatures, low afternoon relative humidity and gusty winds could lead to several hours of elevated fire weather conditions on the desert mountain slopes and into the deserts in the late afternoons.

Patchy fog with visibility down to 1 nautical mile was possible over the coastal waters Monday and Tuesday morning.

City News Service contributed to this article.

