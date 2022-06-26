Columbus Police seeking tips in deadly gas station shooting

Franklin County – A man was arrested after attempting to abduct a 6-year-old child. On June 25, 2022, at approximately 1:44 pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 3508 Walker Rd, in Brown Township, Franklin County, Ohio on a report of an abduction. Deputies responded to the location and discovered that 20-year-old Ketema Kuma Faye had grabbed the hand of a 6-year-old child after the child exited a bounce house at a fundraising festival. He then led the child away from the bounce house and towards the entrance of the festival. As Mr. Faye exited the area, a volunteer noticed something amiss and asked Mr. Faye if the child was his? He answered, “Yes.” Simultaneously, the child answered, “No.”

