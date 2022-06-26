ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Police seeking tips in deadly gas station shooting

By WSYX staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for tips in a December 2021 murder at a Columbus gas station. 25-year-old Timothy Wash was gunned down on December 14, 2021,...

