Twitter user Avianics has created mock-ups of VALORANT player cards centered around potential teams that could make it into the partnership system with Riot Games next year. There were over 150 teams that applied to be a part of the VALORANT partnership system after Riot announced that it’d be splitting the teams into different regions in 2023. While no teams have been officially accepted yet, Avianics created different player cards for teams from North America, Brazil, and South Korea to give fans a better idea of what player cards for each squad could look like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO