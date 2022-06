CHELAN - Hope that a missing kayaker is alive and well after disappearing during a voyage on Lake Chelan appears to be fading. As of 9 a.m., 18-year-old Andrew Kommini of Redmond has not yet been located after he set off in a kayak from Twenty-Five Mile State Park on Lake Chelan’s west shore at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

