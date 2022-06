LITTLE ROCK – As summer begins, Arkansas is likely to experience heat waves causing energy bill increases for many. Arkansans have already seen a tremendous rise in energy prices due to previous severe weather, inflation, supply chain issues, the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, and the halting of domestic oil and gas drilling. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging all Arkansans to take precautions to prepare their home and finances with the squelching summer months to come.

