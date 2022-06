BOISE — Around 1,000 people gathered, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protestors later marched to the Capitol and continued marching downtown during the event organized by Idaho Abortion Rights and supported by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. Counterprotestors could also be heard in the crowd. Another large abortion rights demonstration took place downtown on Friday, the day the Supreme Court decision was announced. Idaho has a "trigger" law that will go into effect 30 days after the judgement is entered and will ban most abortions in the state.

