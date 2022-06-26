Hovey-Whatley race declared a tie; winner to be determined 'by lot'

A Missouri Department of Transportation plan released this year cited a need to improve safety at the rail crossing where an Amtrak train and a dump truck collided, resulting in the deaths of three passengers and the truck driver. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the fourth death Tuesday afternoon and provided its first estimate of the injured — about 150 people taken to 10 area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. The dead have not been identified. The crossing in a rural area near Mendon in western Missouri, about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City, has no lights or other signals to warn of an approaching train. Mike Spencer, a local farmer, said the crash possibly could have been averted. "It could have been maybe prevented had their approach been made correctly, where that truck didn't feel like that he was going to lose power climbing that ramp with a loaded truck. The weight he was carrying, the track being rough to where he felt like that he had to keep his speed up. He couldn't choke on top of that track. Or he was he was definitely a sitting duck," Spencer told The AP in an interview. AP video shot by Summer Ballentine.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO