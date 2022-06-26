ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Hovey-Whatley race declared a tie; winner to be determined 'by lot'

By LAUREN JOHNSON
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee has declared the State Senate District 27 election between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley a tie. The winner will be decided “by lot,” according to state code. Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all...

oanow.com

Opelika-Auburn News

ALGOP faces new territory with tied Hovey-Whatley state senate race

The Alabama Republican Party is facing new territory when it comes to the election race for the State Senate District 27 election between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley. “There have not been many elections contested in the primaries,” said ALGOP Chairman John Wahl. “I believe this is the first time that we’ve had a tie contest in the primaries.”
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Coin flip to break Hovey-Whatley tie to take place Wednesday, Whatley says

The State Senate District 27 election tie between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley will be decided by coin flip Wednesday in Birmingham at an undisclosed location, Whatley's consultant said. The time has not yet been released. Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

