Givi Presents Its New X.27 Modular Helmet

By Earl Davidson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGivi’s a brand that’s been breaking into motorcycle helmets in recent years, and its newest model is the X.27, a modular helmet that is ECE 22.06 certified and features double P/J homologation for use with the chin bar up or down. The Italian brand’s on a roll...

