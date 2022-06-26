Colorado Rockies fall to Minnesota Twins, finish road trip 1-5

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) leaves the field in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Andy Clayton-King

MINNEAPOLIS — Austin Gomber stormed into the visitors dugout in the seventh inning on Sunday and threw his glove across the way.

Then he picked it up and slammed it, and took his towel off and did the same. He was mad at himself — he sent a hanging slider that Minnesota Twins Garrett Cooper hit for a two-out RBI double. In many ways his anger was a representation of how the Rockies road trip went. They were in every game and had a chance to win them all, but could never make the big play when they needed it most.

"It was frustration on that pitch and not being able to close that one out," Gomber said. "It's just frustrating for me personally to not be able to make that one pitch to have that one clean outing."

The Twins won 6-3 on Sunday, as the Rockies completed this six game set away from Coors Field 1-5. They went 10-for-55 with runners in scoring position on the road trip, including 2-for-16 on Sunday. The Rockies, who have been in last place in the National League West since May 10, have now fallen 10 games below .500. And it doesn't get any easier from here as they now have 17-straight games against divisional opponents.

"Right now it's difficult, but the worm will turn," manager Bud Black said.

Colorado showed Sunday that it is far from being able to turn over a new leaf, . The Rockies had two runners on and no outs in the second, but Connor Joe popped out to end the inning. He stomped off to the dugout.

In the sixth, with the bases loaded and again no outs, Yonathan Daza lined out straight to the pitcher. It was another situation where the Rockies couldn't finish the task at hand. Daza threw his bat.

Manager Bud Black doesn't mind these displays of emotion, he said. He's hoping, as Daza also pointed out, that they can fire up the team.

"I want guys, if they are feeling it in that moment, it's fine," Black said. "As long as they regroup and focus. It's part of competition."

One key to getting back on track starts with their best players finding a way out of their struggles. Ryan McMahon went 0-for-3 on Sunday and has .238 batting average. Kris Bryant has yet to make a major impact as a back strain has sidelined him for most of the season. But Bryant — who went 3-for-20 in six rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque — is expected to be activated for the Dodgers series this week.

As for Gomber, his position on this team is still as a member of the bullpen instead of the rotation. His slider, typically his best pitch, hasn't been sharp this season, as was evident on Sunday when he gave up the RBI double. The team thought a lessened-role would give him time to turn things around. He's pitched now twice in relief. And in each instance he started well before things got out of hand.

There is no timetable for when Gomber will return to the rotation, but a shaky performance from starter Ryan Feltner on Sunday may have sped that up. Feltner, his seventh start of the season on Sunday, gave up five runs in only four innings.

"I'm just trying to adjust the best I can," Feltner said. "It's a chess match. I'm not making a lot of the right moves right now, but I'm seeing what's going on and definitely to think through things a little bit more."