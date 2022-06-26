Anthrocon is returning to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of cyclists and pedestrians took over streets in Downtown, the Strip District, and Lawrenceville this afternoon.It was all part of today's Open Streets PGH event presented by Bike Pittsburgh and UPMC.Organizers said it's a great way to discover new things and areas across the city."Open Streets Pittsburgh is all about reimagining our streets," said Scott Bricker, the Executive Director of Bike Pittsburgh. "By taking cars out of [the streets], it really opens them up so people can get around easier, by bike or by foot, and enjoy these assets in a whole new way," Bricker added.This is the sixth year for the no-cars-allowed event, and event organizers say it stays free and open to the public thanks to corporate sponsors.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO