Anthrocon is returning to Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After missing the last two years, the Anthrocon convention is returning to...

www.cbsnews.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Airbnb issues permanent party ban

PITTSBURGH — Back in April, two teenagers were shot and killed during a house party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s North Side that had as many as 200 people in attendance. Now, Airbnb has issued a permanent party ban on all rental properties. The move comes after a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Links: June 27-July 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.Solar LED Market Umbrellas being recalledClick here for more information.  Annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival returning to Washington CountyFor more information and a schedule of events, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Pittsburgh
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: June 27-July 3

Miss Freddye's Blues Band. Wed., June 29. 4:30-6 p.m. Carnegie Library of Homewood. 7101 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. Free. missfreddye.com. Snacks? Check. Lawn chair or blanket? Check. Good vibes? Check. You’re ready to enjoy Pittsburgh's Lady of the Blues — voted Best Blues Band or Performer in Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2020 Best of Pittsburgh readers’ poll.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

10 people shot over three-day period in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend.Police say three women were shot on South 12th Street on the South Side after a fight broke out on Saturday morning. Two of the women were shot in the leg and the third woman was shot in the hand.The violence only continued from there, ending with 10 people shot over a three-day period."It's very senseless," Pittsburgh resident Keona Robinson said Monday.The violence started Friday afternoon in the Hill District on Chauncey Drive. One man died and two men were taken in for questioning after a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Transgender harassment allegations in Pittsburgh's North Side

A North Side woman accused of harassing a transgender teen has been ordered to have no contact with her neighbors for 90 days. Only Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 was there as that decision was made during a June 22 hearing. “We are just asking the courts to protect our...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Open Streets PGH event takes place across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of cyclists and pedestrians took over streets in Downtown, the Strip District, and Lawrenceville this afternoon.It was all part of today's Open Streets PGH event presented by Bike Pittsburgh and UPMC.Organizers said it's a great way to discover new things and areas across the city."Open Streets Pittsburgh is all about reimagining our streets," said Scott Bricker, the Executive Director of Bike Pittsburgh. "By taking cars out of [the streets], it really opens them up so people can get around easier, by bike or by foot, and enjoy these assets in a whole new way," Bricker added.This is the sixth year for the no-cars-allowed event, and event organizers say it stays free and open to the public thanks to corporate sponsors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local parish set to close multiple churches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh is set to close five churches by the end of the year.In a letter to parishioners, Guardians Angels Parish said they can no longer afford to keep all seven churches and 22 parish buildings open.The parish said they're planning on keeping Blessed Sacrament open since it supports St. Joseph High School, but no official decisions have been made yet, per public meeting minutes that were posted online.The parish said they'll be holding a public meeting on July 24 to inform parishioners of their final recommendations before passing them on to Bishop David Zubik, who will make the final call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 fun-filled Pittsburgh events for kids in July

This article was underwritten by Kidsburgh.org, a media partner of NEXTpittsburgh. Sign up here for Kidsburgh’s free newsletter filled with local resources and expert advice on raising healthy, thriving kids in southwestern PA. You don’t need to look far to find kid-friendly fun in July. There are plenty of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Best school districts in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former police chief’s badge, other possessions return to Bethel Park

For what probably amounted to decades, a woman on the West Coast had been in possession of family heirlooms that came from Bethel Park. More accurately, the aged gun holsters, identification card and silver badge originated in what then was Bethel Township, by way of her stepfamily. Whatever the case,...
BETHEL PARK, PA

