Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Red Sox +1.5 (-135) 9.0 (Over -115 / Under -105) June has been rough to Kevin Gausman who currently has a 3.19 ERA, but only a 5-6 record on the year. The Blue Jays have lost all four of Gausman’s starts in June, though two of them have been quality starts. The other two have been disasters; 3.2 innings, five runs, three of them earned, and nine hits on June 5 and 2.1 innings, seven runs, five of them earned and seven hits on June 16.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO