Boston 8, Cleveland 3

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press TORONTO (AP) - Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit one of three Toronto home runs and the Blue Jays halted Boston's seven-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 7-2 Monday night. Guerrero hit a two-run home run, his 18th of the season, Matt Chapman also hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo shot as Toronto improved to 6-2 against Boston. Gausman (6-6) snapped a four-start losing streak, winning for the first time since May 31 against the White Sox.. Three of the four hits Gausman...
