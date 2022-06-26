ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET Awards 2022 red carpet: See the best looks from ‘culture’s biggest night’

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, BET celebrates “culture’s biggest night” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2022 BET Awards. Hosted by “Empire” actor Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, the show is a testament to “Black...

Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26, in Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. The annual awards show—established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network—celebrates African Americans in music, acting, and other fields of entertainment. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson—who had at least...
Footwear News

Lil’ Kim Performs at BET Awards 2022 In Cutout Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sparkling Boots With Diddy

Click here to read the full article. Lil’ Kim knows how to light up a stage and she did just that while performing at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The “Jump Off” rapper skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance during a tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual event. The set was a medley of songs in celebration of the trailblazer’s legacy with other musical acts including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci also hit the stage. Lil’ Kim made a bold fashion...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Taraji P. Henson On Not Being Able To Turn Down Hosting This Year's BET Awards:'As Many Times As They Play Baby Boy?'

The Academy Award-nominated actress will host Sunday night's show airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sunday night, Taraji P. Henson will return to host the 2022 BET Awards for the second year in a row. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles June 26, the annual award show has been dubbed “Culture’s biggest night,” and Henson couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Empire, CA
whowhatwear

BET Awards Red Carpet: The Most Unforgettable Looks

The BET Awards are kicking off today in Los Angeles, California, starting the summer with a bang. The ceremony, which Taraji P. Henson is hosting, will include a roster of exciting performances, and Sean "Diddy" Combs is receiving the night's top honor, a Lifetime Achievement Award. But as memorable as the performances are, it's not the only thing worth scoping out. The award show is known to bring out the best celebrity fashion moments, and anything goes. So far, Lizzo showed up in sequin custom Gucci gown, and Henson dazzled in Tom Ford. Below, we combed through all of the red carpet looks for the most unforgettable ones of the night. Keep scrolling to see them all.
Hypebae

Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 BET Awards

Stars arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2022 BET Awards, with Taraji P. Henson kicking off the night as the show’s host. Janelle Monae presented the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award to Jazmine Sullivan, followed by The Weeknd for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Meanwhile, Tems took home two trophies for Best Collaboration and Best International Act as Latto was awarded Best New Artist. Zendaya was crowned Best Actress for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
ETOnline.com

Jussie Smollett Says It’s ‘Wonderful’ To Return to Hollywood On BET Awards Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Jussie Smollett has made his return to Hollywood after his slew of legal troubles over the past three and half years, and he's excited to be making his art again. Smollett spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at this year's BET Awards, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and opened up about his career comeback as a director of the BET+ original movie B-Boy Blues.
Nene Leakes
Jack Harlow
Daniel Kaluuya
Taraji P Henson
Lizzo
Ari Lennox
Keke Palmer
WWD

Taraji P. Henson Credits Her Viral ‘Taraji Bob’ Haircut at 2009 Oscars for Solidifying Her Star Status in BET Awards Interview Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson is hinting at her stylish hosting gig at the upcoming 2022 BET Awards. The award-winning actress recently revealed how many outfit changes are involved for the night of the annual awards shows, which is scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.More from WWDDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 Gala “I have about 14 or 15 changes, I’m told,” she told Billy Bush in an interview with “Extra,” adding, “I stay out...
ETOnline.com

2022 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!

The 2022 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists like Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Added to BET Awards' Performers List

Add Lil Wayne to the list of superstar rappers taking the stage for the 2022 BET Awards ... TMZ Hip Hop's learned he'll be performing Sunday. Weezy F. Baby is a late addition to the award show's lineup, but you can expect nothing short of an uproar performance -- and it's a big treat for his fans after a few mishaps.
TheWrap

BET Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

The 22nd annual BET Awards spread the wealth among a variety of winners Sunday night, while everyone from host Taraji P. Henson to presenter Janelle Monáe to winners Jazmine Sullivan and Best New Artist Latto took turns denouncing Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

BET Awards: Time and How to Watch

The 2022 BET Awards promises to be one to remember. Airing live from LA's Microsoft Theater on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET, the show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second time, and the performances will be major. Set to take the stage is "A Milli" rapper Lil Wayne, who recently was pulled from major shows in Memphis and the U.K. at the last minute. Also performing are Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch, and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin. Outside of the main stage, newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage.
WWD

Everything to Know About Cardi B’s Upcoming Single ‘Hot S–t’ After BET Awards Commercial Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Though Cardi B did not attend the 2022 BET Awards, she still made her presence known. During commercials at Sunday night’s awards ceremony, the rapper announced that she would be releasing a new single. The commercial featured a short video clip of herself standing on a skyscraper with the words “Coming Soon” and “July 1” in neon orange letters. The song, which is produced by Tay Keith, will be out this Friday.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsHarry Styles' Most Fashionable...
MUSIC
BET

BET Awards 2022: The Evolution of Rapper Turned Politician Shyne

Rapper-turned- politician Moses Michael Levi Barrow, better known as former Bad Boy rapper Shyne, almost lost it all following a 1999 club shooting in New York City. Still, through perseverance, the emcee completed a 10-year bid that would’ve defeated most and garnered himself a respectable political career as the Belizean House of Representatives. Over the weekend, the busy office holder stepped away from his duties to attend the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson where dozens more legendary industry figures gathered to celebrate culture’s biggest night. As we look back at some of the most memorable moments from this year’s ceremony, please get to know our presenter a little better with these fast facts.
CBS LA

BET Awards return with Doja Cat as leading nominee

The BET Awards return with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies.Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. The chart-topping performer is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit "Planet Her" and BET Her for "Woman." Her "Kiss Me More" with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration.Taraji P. Henson will host the show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.Sean "Diddy" Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award - one of...
