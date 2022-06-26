BET Awards 2022 red carpet: See the best looks from ‘culture’s biggest night’

The BET Awards are kicking off today in Los Angeles, California, starting the summer with a bang. The ceremony, which Taraji P. Henson is hosting, will include a roster of exciting performances, and Sean "Diddy" Combs is receiving the night's top honor, a Lifetime Achievement Award. But as memorable as the performances are, it's not the only thing worth scoping out. The award show is known to bring out the best celebrity fashion moments, and anything goes. So far, Lizzo showed up in sequin custom Gucci gown, and Henson dazzled in Tom Ford. Below, we combed through all of the red carpet looks for the most unforgettable ones of the night. Keep scrolling to see them all.

