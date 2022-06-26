BET Awards 2022 red carpet: See the best looks from ‘culture’s biggest night’

The 2022 BET Awards promises to be one to remember. Airing live from LA's Microsoft Theater on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET, the show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second time, and the performances will be major. Set to take the stage is "A Milli" rapper Lil Wayne, who recently was pulled from major shows in Memphis and the U.K. at the last minute. Also performing are Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch, and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin. Outside of the main stage, newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage.
