Astros 2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees Sunday. He also stole his fourth and fifth base of the season. It was Altuve's 15th home run of the season. That's second on the Astros to just Yordan Alvarez. The veteran infielder is hitting .275 with a .359 OBP this season. The bottom of Houston's lineup has been lackluster this year, leaving Altuve with limited run-producing opportunities. That's the primary reason why he has just 26 RBI this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO