ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Hoarding Cleanup in Wisconsin Rapids, WI

By northstarcleaningrestoration
wordpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe provide hoarding cleanup services in...

northstarrestoration.wordpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
wordpress.com

Hoarding Cleanup in Rosholt, WI

We provide hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI. For full-service hoarding cleanup in Rosholt, WI, Call NorthStar Restoration Services at ((715) 301-0197.
ROSHOLT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 1, 2022

Suzanne “Sue” R. Zunker, age 70, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Wausau Manor Health Services, Wausau. She was born on February 29, 1952, daughter of the late Fritz and Orva (Borchardt) Zunker. Sue grew up on a farm in the town of Stettin. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1970, and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a youth counselor and later as a social worker for Lincoln Hills School in Irma.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: William Lee, 73, from Fond du Lac

BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Persons Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Fond du Lac man. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, on Saturday morning, at around 6 a.m., William Lee wandered away on foot from a home located in the City of Berlin.
FOND DU LAC, WI
cwbradio.com

Names of Individuals Involved in Wood County Accident Released

The names of the individuals involved in a two vehicle accident in Wood County earlier this week have been released. The accident occured in Wood County at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG Wednesday just after 8pm. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Nicole Francis of Marshfield, failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northstar#Hoarding Cleanup
stevenspoint.news

DOT to start new I-39 construction project

MADISON – The Department of Transportation (DOT) North Central Region has announced a new project scheduled for I-39, from County X to the Marathon County line. Construction is scheduled to start July 5 and will be completed in mid-August. “Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and...
WSAW

WSAW anchor charged with OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning anchor Holly Chilsen was charged with OWI for an incident on June 12. Chilsen has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She’ll return to court on Aug. 4. She is free on a $500 signature bond.
wrcitytimes.com

Two involved in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY – A Marshfield woman was injured when she failed to yield for an oncoming truck. The crash occurred on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 173 and GG in the township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Authorities identify woman killed as result of Stevens Point duplex fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman who died June 23 as a result of a fire at her duplex in Stevens Point has been identified as Amber Glodowski, 42. Around 7 a.m. that morning, crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. Glodowski was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

Suspect arrested after emerging from Green Lake County marsh

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a disturbance was arrested after emerging from a marsh in Green Lake County. At about 12:30 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a disturbance on Vine Street in the Village of Kingston. The suspect, 38-year-old Christopher L. Holcomb, had left the...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central Wisconsin

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00pm for 15 counties, including Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood in Central Wisconsin. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece was posted by our...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

New London woman gets 6 years for OD deaths

WAUPACA, Wis. — A New London woman is sentenced to six years in prison for providing the drugs that killed two people. April Hardegen was convicted in Waupaca County Court of two counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide and other charges. Kendra Rateau and Jordan May died after taking the...
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Village of Fremont

VILLAGE OF FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County Sheriff’s and Fremont Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that happened Saturday in the Village of Fremont. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call on Saturday, July 2 around 11:32 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tustin Road.
FREMONT, WI
WSAW

Independence Day Celebration and Car Show brings out thousands of people

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willow Springs Garden has been hosting 4th of July weekend events for 15 years. That includes the Independence Day Celebration and car show. “We put this on every year. It’s free of charge to come and walk the grounds,” said Mark Wallace, a volunteer at Willow Springs Garden.
thecampbellsportnews.com

Casey Lynn Schwartz and Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz

Casey Lynn Schwartz, age 30, Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz, age 1, and their unborn child (Earl Casey Schwartz) of Mayville went to Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as a result of an auto accident in Richfield. Casey Lynn was born the...
RICHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy