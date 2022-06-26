ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Superman & Lois (Season 2 Episode 15) Season finale, “Waiting for Superman”, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
startattle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Beppo, with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Startattle.com – Superman & Lois | The CW. Network: The CW. Episode title: “Waiting for Superman”. Release date:...

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Superman & Lois's Link to the Arrowverse Explained

Since Superman & Lois launched on The CW last season, fans have frequently questioned why characters from the other Arrowverse shows -- especially Supergirl, which centers on Superman's cousin -- have not made appearances on the series. Tonight, fans got the answer: Superman & Lois takes place on a world that is not the Arrowverse's Earth-Prime. Furthermore, in the world of Superman & Lois, Superman is the only superhero, meaning that most of the characters of the Arrowverse are not part of the series' world, and the Man of Steel at the center of the show does not share memories with the Superman who first appeared in Supergirl.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Siegel
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Dylan Walsh
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Person
Joe Shuster
ComicBook

Arrowverse's Earth-Prime Comic Makes a Major Change to Mia Queen

The Arrowverse has been thriving on our television screens for nearly a decade, bringing new takes on a wide array of DC Comics characters. The live-action television franchise began with The CW's Arrow, which chronicled its own version of the complicated Green Arrow legacy. When the series wrapped in 2020, it did so with the hopes of continuing its story in the form of Green Arrow and the Canaries, a failed backdoor pilot that would have revolved around Mia Queen / Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance / Black Canary (Katie Cassidy), and Dinah Drake / Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy). While Green Arrow and the Canaries ultimately didn't come to pass, Mia's story has continued elsewhere — and in the final issue of DC's Earth-Prime tie-in comic, that included a major change for her. Spoilers for Earth-Prime #6 from Jeff Hersh, Thomas Pound, Will Robson, Alex Sinclair, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Lsb Image#The Department Of Defense#Startattle Com#American#The Dc Comics
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: WB. Turns out, not only is Ezra...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Casts New Harley Quinn in Surprising Actress

We all know for a fact that the DC Extended Universe is still struggling in terms of cohesiveness and consistency but in the "elseworld" side of things aka the stories that take place outside of the main DCEU continuity, Warner Bros. has undeniably struck gold with the respective successes of Joker and The Batman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

The Blacklist star Megan Boone on that Liz Keen surprise — exclusive

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season finale of The Blacklist. Read at your own risk!. Jon Snow's not the only one getting the resurrection treatment. A month after shocking viewers by killing off Liz Keen (Megan Boone) in childbirth, The Blacklist revealed in the season 3 finale that she faked her death to get away from criminal mastermind Raymond Reddington (James Spader).
TV SERIES
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Warner Bros. and DC Should Ditch Ezra Miller as ‘The Flash’ — Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. A promising young actor with musical ability scores in several indie movies, gets cast as a key character in two big franchises, and starts getting into trouble with the law. They get hit with abuse, assault, and harassment allegations, is arrested twice for disorderly conduct, and a frightened couple takes out a restraining order against them. Johnny Depp? Nope. Ezra Miller. Miller, 29, scored rave reviews in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” before landing the role of Credence Barebone in JK Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Final Trailer Reveals Celestials

Following the release of official character posters, Marvel Studios releases the final trailer for its highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder film. With Sweet Child O’ Mine playing in the background, the trailer depicts the movie’s main cast of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as they devise a plan to stop Gorr’s (Christian Bale) plan of eliminating all the gods from the world.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash: Showrunner Eric Wallace Explains Why the Series Wrapped Up Diggle's Green Lantern Arc

With The Flash racing to its Season 8 finale this week, recent episodes of the long running The CW series have been packed with some surprising developments and turns. Last week, it was the return of Tom Cavanagh's Thawne quite literally emerging from Matt Letscher's version of the character but before that, in "The Man in the Yellow Tie", fans got an unexpected resolution to a story started in Arrow's series finale. John Diggle (David Ramsey) finally and definitively dealt with that mysterious glowing green object that fans had long hoped would see the character become a Green Lantern. Now, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explains why the series chose to wrap that story up and it turns out that it has to do with timing.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy