Going Down: This $1.25 Million Colorado Home has a Fireman’s Pole

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our forecast so far this week has been right on track: we’re warm and mostly dry with showers and thunderstorms mainly over the mountains. This evening will be partly cloudy and warm. We’ll cool slowly through the 90s and into the 80s after 10 PM. Overnight, we’ll be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms may be a bit more common than they’ve been so far this week, but they’re still likely to be primarily over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees around Grand Junction and 92 degrees around Montrose.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO