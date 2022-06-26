Klamath Falls Community Band to perform Independence Day concert at Veterans Park
By Brian Gailey
Klamath Falls News
2 days ago
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath Falls Community Band will perform an Independence Day concert in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, July 4th at about 11:00 AM, immediately following the downtown parade. The band will...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – June 28, 2022. The 4th of July Parade will once again be held downtown next Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. South Spring Street will be used for staging of participating vehicles, marching bands, and horse teams. The parade will proceed down Main Street from South Spring Street and end at Veterans Park.
Annual brewing event returns to the basin in full form and is anticipated to be an experience not to miss out on!. Klamath Falls, OR (June 22nd , 2022) – After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back! No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s, what’s for certain is you won’t want to miss this festival come this fall. Following a two-year absence, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced today that it would be resuming the instant tradition in its full scope, something the event-host has been unable to do since the festival was first introduced in 2019. The 2019 event had groundbreaking attendance, attracting over 2,500 people, representing a welcome mix of residents and travelers from regions throughout the West Coast.
Engines fired and growled and cars began pulling into the road one at a time, filling the air with about six different flavors of exhaust. A table laid empty where once it had been stacked with plaques. Over the course of the past hour they’d all been given away, and for about every category imaginable.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The sun and cars were shining bright Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls for the annual Kruise of Klamath. Thousands in attendance came to see nearly 400 unique and classic cars on display. The temps were hot, the cars were cool as the scent of vendor food...
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
MEDFORD, Ore. - Although there has been some relief from the heat overnight, it will be hot again this afternoon. Be sure to remain hydrated to beat the effects of the heat and protect yourself from the strong June sun. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A large earthquake on Mount Hood several hundred years ago may have triggered a massive landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that temporarily dammed the Columbia River and created a miles-long lake that killed a forest of trees, new research suggests. Two Northwest scientists presented their...
A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
MEDFORD, Ore. - Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the basin during the afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler mid-elevation locations. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, generally in the mid-50s to lower 60s. The hottest day of this heat wave is expected to...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Two hikers were rescued by helicopter after getting lost in the wilderness near Taylor Lake in Siskiyou County over the weekend. On Sunday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 4 p.m. from a woman who reported that she and her friend were lost near Taylor Lake and may need help out.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound white Nissan Xterra, operated by Cybil Nelson (35) of Bend, collided head-on. Both vehicles were destroyed by fire due to the crash. OSP Reconstruction members are investigating the crash. Erika Delrio was transported via life-flight to St. Charles Medical Center with critical injuries. A passenger, Martha Carriedo (60) of Yuba City, CA sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Additional passengers, Magdalena Delrio (21) of Yuba City, CA and two male children, aged 1 and 2, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 1 and ODOT. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours. Any witnesses to the collision who were not already interviewed by investigators or those with information related to the crash are asked to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888. Reference Case #SP22-155016.
CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said late Saturday night they are responding to calls of multiple fires burning on Rainbow Ridge. CAL FIRE is responding to the fire, the Ridge Incident, along with Shasta Trinity National Forest and multiple local government fire departments. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported.
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- As new Oregon workplace smoke regulation is set to take effect this week a federal lawsuit filed in Medford is challenging the rule. It’s also challenging the state’s workplace heat policy that started June 15, 2022. That’s the date three Oregon trade associations sued two...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE said a man was arrested for arson on Sunday in Macdoel. The man was booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for four counts of arson to forestland. CAL FIRE did not release the identification of the man.
